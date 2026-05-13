UP CM Pays Last Respects To Prateek Yadav At Aparna Yadav's Residence Politics #Shorts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of BJP leader Aparna Yadav to pay his last respects after the sudden demise of her husband Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. A poignant moment that shows respect beyond political lines.

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