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Netherlands Continues Russian LNG Imports Despite EU Push
(MENAFN) The Netherlands still imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia during the first quarter of this year, accounting for around 12% of its total LNG intake, despite broader European Union efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy sources, according to reports.
Data from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), as cited by NOS News, shows that several EU countries—including Spain, France, Belgium, and Portugal—also continued receiving Russian LNG during the same period.
Energy analyst Jilles van den Beukel said the level of imports was higher than expected, stating, “That is really much more than I had expected.”
The figures come as the EU maintains its long-term strategy to gradually phase out Russian LNG imports in response to the war in Ukraine and reduce energy dependence on Moscow.
According to reports, around 44 LNG tankers from the United States and six from Russia arrived at the Port of Rotterdam over the first three months of the year, although the final destinations of some shipments within Europe remain unclear.
Data from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), as cited by NOS News, shows that several EU countries—including Spain, France, Belgium, and Portugal—also continued receiving Russian LNG during the same period.
Energy analyst Jilles van den Beukel said the level of imports was higher than expected, stating, “That is really much more than I had expected.”
The figures come as the EU maintains its long-term strategy to gradually phase out Russian LNG imports in response to the war in Ukraine and reduce energy dependence on Moscow.
According to reports, around 44 LNG tankers from the United States and six from Russia arrived at the Port of Rotterdam over the first three months of the year, although the final destinations of some shipments within Europe remain unclear.
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