Professor of Law, Penn State

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Professor Hannah Wiseman is a Professor of Law, Professor and Wilson Faculty Fellow in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, and Institutes of Energy and the Environment Co-funded Faculty Member. Professor Wiseman teaches and writes in the areas of Energy Law, Oil & Gas Law, Land Use Regulation, Environmental Law, and Administrative Law. Her work focuses on the mechanics and design of regulation and governance in these areas, including the challenges of determining appropriate governance levels, fostering effective experimentation, and addressing expansions in the scale of regulated activities. She has published articles or has articles forthcoming in the Stanford Law Review (co-authored), NYU Law Review, Georgetown Law Journal, Duke Law Journal (co-authored), and Boston University Law Review, among others, and she is a co-author of the textbook Energy, Economics, and the Environment (Foundation Press) with Professors Joel Eisen, Emily Hammond, Jim Rossi, and David Spence. She is also a co-author of the book Energy Law (Foundation Press) with Professor Alexandra Klass and Hydraulic Fracturing: A Guide to Environmental and Real Property Issues (American Bar Association press) with Keith Hall.

Hannah received her undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College, summa cum laude, and her law degree from Yale Law School, and she clerked for Judge Patrick Higginbotham of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Before joining the faculty at Penn State, Professor Wiseman was the Attorneys' Title Professor at Florida State University College of Law, an Assistant Professor at the University of Tulsa School of Law, and an Emerging Fellow (Visiting Assistant Professor) at the University of Texas School of Law.

–present Attorneys' Title Professor, College of Law, Florida State University

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