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Greece Investigates Suspected Ukrainian Naval Drone
(MENAFN) Greek authorities are investigating a suspected Ukrainian-made sea drone discovered by fishermen inside a cave on the island of Lefkada, according to reports citing coast guard and police sources.
The object is believed to be a MAGURA V3-type unmanned naval vessel often associated with long-range “kamikaze” drone operations. It was reportedly found on Thursday evening and has since been secured for technical inspection.
Preliminary assessments suggest the device may have contained multiple explosive components, including at least three detonators, although officials have not confirmed this. Greek military authorities are still examining whether it was fully armed or operational at the time it was found.
Specialist bomb disposal teams and naval divers have been deployed to assess and safely dismantle the drone while investigators analyze its structure and origin.
Authorities are considering several possible scenarios. One line of inquiry is whether the vessel was intended for use in attacks on maritime targets in the Mediterranean, potentially linked to broader regional military activity. Another possibility is that it drifted into Greek waters unintentionally or was part of a shipment that became separated from its intended route.
Some maritime security sources have also suggested alternative explanations, including potential involvement in illicit trafficking activity, given uncertainty about its payload and mission status. Analysts note that such unmanned vessels are capable of long-range travel and are difficult to detect at sea.
Unverified footage circulating online appears to show the drone being transported by a patrol boat to a port for examination. The craft is also reported to have been equipped with a satellite communications system commonly used for remote control of unmanned maritime and aerial systems.
The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the drone’s purpose, origin, and how it entered Greek territory.
The object is believed to be a MAGURA V3-type unmanned naval vessel often associated with long-range “kamikaze” drone operations. It was reportedly found on Thursday evening and has since been secured for technical inspection.
Preliminary assessments suggest the device may have contained multiple explosive components, including at least three detonators, although officials have not confirmed this. Greek military authorities are still examining whether it was fully armed or operational at the time it was found.
Specialist bomb disposal teams and naval divers have been deployed to assess and safely dismantle the drone while investigators analyze its structure and origin.
Authorities are considering several possible scenarios. One line of inquiry is whether the vessel was intended for use in attacks on maritime targets in the Mediterranean, potentially linked to broader regional military activity. Another possibility is that it drifted into Greek waters unintentionally or was part of a shipment that became separated from its intended route.
Some maritime security sources have also suggested alternative explanations, including potential involvement in illicit trafficking activity, given uncertainty about its payload and mission status. Analysts note that such unmanned vessels are capable of long-range travel and are difficult to detect at sea.
Unverified footage circulating online appears to show the drone being transported by a patrol boat to a port for examination. The craft is also reported to have been equipped with a satellite communications system commonly used for remote control of unmanned maritime and aerial systems.
The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the drone’s purpose, origin, and how it entered Greek territory.
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