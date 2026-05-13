Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY) (ATMYF) (K8J0) Announces Assay Results At The Bald Hill Antimony Deposit Including Intersections Of 26.9% Antimony (Sb)
|BH-26-06
|From (m)
|To (m)
|length (m)
|Sb (%)
|409.00
|410.00
|1.00
|0.36
|BH-26-08
|From (m)
|To (m)
|length (m)
|Sb (%)
|243.90
|258.60
|14.70
|0.14
|and
|262.60
|266.50
|3.90
|0.30
|BH-26-10
|From (m)
|To (m)
|length (m)
|Sb (%)
|341.00
|354.85
|13.85
|0.26
|including
|342.50
|344.25
|1.75
|1.28
|and
|379.75
|393.90
|14.15
|1.37
|including
|388.85
|389.30
|0.45
|26.7
|and
|393.60
|393.90
|0.30
|6.42
QA/QC
Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc. are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch.
Activation Labs is an internationally accredited assay lab.
Mr. James Atkinson P.Geo., CEO of Antimony resources commented:“The additional assay results just received continue to show the high-grade nature of the assays from the 2026 winter drill program started in February. We note that these assay values for antimony are similar to previously released results and that some of the results are from intersections close to 400 meters deep. Thick intersections of antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization are seen in two sections of Drillhole BH-26-10 at a depth over 350 meters suggesting the depth potential of the mineralization. Our next drilling program which has already begun will test the extent of mineralization to depth as well as along strike.”
Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential
Highlights
- Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada. Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling. Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions. Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony. NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony1. For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east. New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.
(1) NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.
The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)
Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jim Atkinson, CEO and President
For further information please contact:
Anthony Simone, President, Simone Capital Inc.
416-881-5154, ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Antimony Resources Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment