$18.42 Bn Circular Fashion Market Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035 - Digital Innovations Such As QR Codes And Blockchain-Based Supply Chains Fuel Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the circular fashion market include growing segments like eco-friendly apparel and modular accessories, advancements in digital ID tagging, and AI-driven design, alongside expanding e-commerce channels. Rising consumer awareness and government support in regions like Asia also offer substantial growth potential.

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular Fashion Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Textile, Type of Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global circular fashion market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with projections suggesting expansion from USD 7.48 billion currently to USD 18.42 billion by 2035, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.43% during the forecast period.

Circular Fashion Market: Growth and Trends

With 92 million tonnes of textiles disposed of annually, the environmental concerns surrounding textile waste are pressing. Circular fashion is increasingly seen as a solution, promoting sustainability through modular designs and recycled materials. The rising popularity of upcycled and secondhand clothing further drives this market. These goods are made sustainable with upcycled and recycled fabrics, encouraging alterations or redesigns for minimal waste.

Marketing trends like slow and responsible fashion, along with digital innovations such as QR codes and blockchain-based supply chains, further fuel market growth. The adoption of AI for improved design practices and supporting government and commercial initiatives notably influence the elevation of eco-friendly fashion.

Circular Fashion Market: Key Segments Market Share by Type of Product

Accessories presently dominate, driven by durability and potential for reutilization. Apparel is anticipated to show a higher CAGR, thanks to modular, easily disassembled designs, with brands like H&M and Adidas at the forefront.

Market Share by Type of Textile

Natural materials hold the largest share currently, due to organic cotton and recycled polyester demand. Sustainable production focusing on durable, top-quality attire is critical to market influence.

Market Share by Distribution Channel

E-commerce reigns due to internet accessibility and smartphone penetration, with major influence from platforms such as Amazon and Walmart.

Market Share by End-User

Females currently lead market share thanks to minimalistic fashion preferences. Males, however, are anticipated to see stronger growth, spurred by increasing awareness and fashion sustainability efforts.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

North America claims the majority share, driven by consumer engagement. Yet, Asia is projected to achieve higher CAGR, prompted by retail expansion and circular fashion advocacy in emerging markets.

Circular Fashion Market: Research Coverage

Our report provides comprehensive insights, covering market sizing, opportunity analysis, and competitive landscapes across the circular fashion market, segmented by product, textile, distribution channel, end-user, and geographical location.

With in-depth SWOT and value chain analyses, informed outlooks on competitive dynamics, and comprehensive company profiles, this report is indispensable for strategic decision-making.

Reasons to Buy this Report



Detailed revenue projections offer valuable insights.

Gain an understanding of competitive dynamics for strategic positioning. Identify key growth opportunities and market trends.

Companies Featured



Adidas

Burberry

Coach

eBay

Everlane

Gap

Gucci

H&M

Hermes

Levi's

Nike

Prada

PUMA

Ralph Lauren Zarad

Market Segments

Type of Product



Apparel

Accessories

Footwear Other Products

Type of Textile



Natural Materials

Organic

Recycled Reused

Type of Distribution Channel



E-Commerce Offline Stores

Type of End-User



Female

Kids

Male Unisex

Geographical Regions



North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Japan, etc.)

Latin America (Brazil, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and North Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.) Rest of the World (Australia, New Zealand, etc.)

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs

15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough Complimentary Report Updates

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