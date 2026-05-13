Texas Benefits From 9,000 New Kinetic Fiber Builds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid Q1 2026 expansion benefits communities and customers by enabling remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture and telehealth

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic today announced a major broadband expansion in Texas, delivering multi-gig fiber internet to an additional 9,000 homes across 100 communities in the first quarter of 2026. The expansion highlights Kinetic's commitment to delivering better technology, at a better value for customers.

Texas is the 8 th largest econom in the world and will continue to grow in various industries like aerospace, manufacturing, technology, and more. Kinetic's fast, 99.95% reliable internet can help support this growth in tech, as well as help enhance work, school, streaming, and everyday life for residents.

“We love the service so far; everything has gone smoothly. We have been very impressed with Kinetic,” said Tracey Maney, a Kinetic customer in Kerrville, Texas.

In the first quarter of 2026, Kinetic continued building in Sugar Land, Texarkana, Whitney, Pineland, New Boston, Maud, Kerrville, Garrison, Fairmount, Denver City, Clyde, Brownfield, Abernathy and more.

To date, more than 225,000 homes and businesses across the Lone Star State have access to Kinetic's high-speed, next-generation connectivity.

Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impacts and community disruptions.

“Fiber is powering the next generation of opportunity, and as more of our daily activities happen online, we're focused on ensuring more communities have access to the reliable, high-speed connectivity they need to thrive,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic's state operations president.“We're committed to building a future-proof infrastructure to help more residents, business owners, students and families stay connected and prepared both now and for many years to come.”

Kinetic fiber customers can benefit from seamless 4K+ streaming across multiple devices with no data caps and no usage charges. Multi-gigabit connections support remote work, online learning and low-latency gaming and, through partnerships with YouTube TV, AT&T for cellular bundles, and Signal for reliable VoIP, households and businesses receive a unified high-performance connectivity experience.



More Texas residents and businesses now have access to:



Wi-Fi 7

Whole-Home Wi-Fi Set-Up Kinetic Promise TM, which is a pledge that technicians will not leave the home until Wi-Fi works in every area and on every device where needed. Business Ready Internet



Kinetic, which was named CNET's Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, will continue expanding its future-proof fiber network in Texas in 2026. With approximately 11.5 million fiber strand miles and approximately 1.9 million homes passed to date across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic's network is expected to reach 3.5 million homes and businesses by 2029.

“We're investing in communities and rapidly expanding our fiber-optic network, reaching farther and moving faster, to deliver technology that better supports entertainment, rising entrepreneurship, digital work and economic opportunity,” said Hale.

Residents interested in Kinetic Fiber Internet can check service availability and construction updates at or call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237).

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and management's current expectations with respect to the future, involve certain risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the strategic expansion of the Kinetic fiber network. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“would,”“predicts” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Uniti may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Future results may differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Uniti makes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the merger of Uniti and Windstream; competition and overbuilding in consumer service areas and general competition in business markets; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, which could reduce funds available for business purposes and operational flexibility; rapid changes in technology, which could affect its ability to compete; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; risks related to various forms of regulation from the Federal Communications Commission, state regulatory commissions and other government entities and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws; risks inherent in the communications industry and associated with general economic conditions; and additional risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Company's predecessor's registration statement on Form S-4 dated February 12, 2025. The discussion of such risks is not an indication that any such risks have occurred at the time of this filing. Uniti does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

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99.9% Network Reliability: Kinetic Network Reliability based on monthly service availability scores from March 2023 to March 2024 as measured by the Kinetic Network Operations Center using the formula Available Customer Hours divided by Total Customer Hours (Available Customer Hours plus Customer Outage Hours). Customer Outage Hours does not include planned maintenance, emergency events (hurricanes, winter storms, mass flooding, etc.).

Kinetic Promise TM relies on reasonable effort to confirm Wi‐Fi works in living spaces where customer grants technician access. Wi‐Fi coverage & performance vary by layout, building materials, interference, & device capability. Not a guarantee of uniform coverage, speed, or error‐free service. Add. equipment or wiring may be required & incur charges; certain areas/devices (e.g., detached structures or outdoor spaces) may be excluded. Customer may cancel any time.