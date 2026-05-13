Three Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Smila In Cherkasy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Since early morning, the Cherkasy region has been under alert. In particular, our Smila community came under enemy fire. We are currently recording the fall of Russian UAVs at several locations in the city and nearby villages. These include residential infrastructure. We have three injured: two in serious condition and one in moderate condition. All have been taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary care," Taburets wrote.

Two killed, four injured in Russian strike on Rivne region

He added that inspection of the area is still ongoing and all necessary services are working at the scene.

"The threat of the enemy using strike UAVs remains in the Uman district," he added.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), on May 13 Russia launched a prolonged combined air assault against Ukraine targeting critical infrastructure, which may continue for an extended period.