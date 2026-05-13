'Dirty Politics': Stalin Accuses TVK Of Attempting To Poach AIADMK Mlas

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 13 (IANS) DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of engaging in "dirty politics" by attempting to lure AIADMK legislators, even as he defended the DMK's decision to boycott the trust vote in the Assembly.

In a strongly worded statement, Stalin said the DMK MLAs had deliberately walked out of the Assembly to ensure that the formation and continuation of the TVK government was not obstructed. He said the party did not want Tamil Nadu to face political instability or the possibility of President's Rule.

"Consistent with my position that the DMK will not be a hurdle to the formation or continuation of the TVK government, DMK members boycotted the trust vote and walked out," he said.

He also thanked allies and other legislators, including DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah, Tamimun Ansari, and Nithyanandam, for joining the walkout during the confidence motion proceedings.

At the same time, Stalin said the DMK respected the stand taken by the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which voted in favour of the government to prevent the imposition of President's Rule in the state. However, he alleged that the TVK government had already begun betraying the trust of the very parties and leaders who facilitated its formation.

Referring to recent political developments and the split within the AIADMK legislature party, Stalin accused the ruling camp of trying to "fish in troubled waters" by attempting to win over AIADMK MLAs.

"Those who came to power claiming to practice clean politics have now entered into dirty politics by trying to purchase legislators from a divided AIADMK," he said.

He further questioned the future conduct of the government, saying people were already disappointed with the manner in which the ruling party had begun its tenure. Stalin also warned that the public would closely watch whether rebel AIADMK legislators who supported the government would be rewarded with ministerial posts or other positions. Reiterating the DMK's political stand, Stalin said the party would continue to remain firm on its ideological principles and function as a "constructive opposition" in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.