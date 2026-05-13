The Plastic Crisis Is Exploding And Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Has A Unique Answer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The World's Plastic Addiction Is Becoming an Economic and Environmental Disaster, and Biomaterials could become the Ultimate Replacement

DENVER, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ) – The global plastics crisis is no longer just an environmental debate, it's now an industrial-scale economic, healthcare, and infrastructure problem with trillion-dollar implications. The world currently produces more than 400 million metric tons of plastic annually, and that number is expected to approach 500 million tons within just a few years. Yet less than 10% of plastic waste is successfully recycled into usable material.

The consequences are rapidly escalating. According to international estimates, plastics may already be responsible for more than $600 billion in environmental and ecosystem damage globally, while healthcare costs tied to plastic exposure and microplastics are estimated at roughly $250 billion annually. Microplastics have now been detected in human blood, organs, lung tissue, and even placentas, intensifying concerns about long-term biological effects.

One of the largest contributors to the problem is synthetic textiles. Roughly 92 million tons of clothing are discarded every year, much of it made from polyester and petroleum-derived fibers engineered for durability but not biodegradability. Only about 1% of textiles are recycled back into usable fibers, leaving landfills and oceans overwhelmed with long-lasting synthetic waste.

The crisis is becoming so large that governments, institutional investors, chemical giants, and advanced materials companies are now aggressively searching for alternatives to petroleum-based plastics and synthetic fibers.

That shift may create a significant opportunity for companies developing next-generation biomaterials, including Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB).

Why Spider Silk Is Suddenly Becoming Relevant

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories has spent years developing recombinant spider silk technology, a biomaterial engineered through genetically modified silkworms capable of producing fibers that incorporate the extraordinary strength and flexibility of natural spider silk.

At first glance, spider silk may sound futuristic or niche. But in a world increasingly desperate for biodegradable, high-performance alternatives to synthetic plastics and petroleum-based textiles, the technology is beginning to look strategically important.

Traditional plastics were designed for durability and low cost. The problem is that durability effectively became permanence. Polyester textiles, synthetic fibers, industrial polymers, and plastic composites can remain in ecosystems for decades or centuries.

Spider silk presents a radically different profile.

Natural spider silk is biodegradable, protein-based, lightweight, flexible, and exceptionally strong relative to its weight. Researchers have long viewed it as one of nature's most advanced structural materials.

The usefulness was never in question. The challenge was scaling production economically.

That is where Kraig Labs solved a major commercial bottleneck.

The company has increasingly focused on scaling production capacity through standardized recombinant spider silk rearing centers capable of producing silk at larger industrial volumes. Recent expansion announcements suggest management believes commercialization may now be approaching a more meaningful scale.

If scalable spider silk production becomes commercially viable, it could eventually open pathways into technical textiles, military applications, composites, performance apparel, medical materials, aerospace components, and potentially even partial replacement markets for synthetic plastics and polyester-based fibers.

The Plastics Economy Is Entering a Massive Transition Phase

The broader macroeconomic backdrop is also changing rapidly.

According to estimates cited by industry groups and consultants, reducing global plastic waste could require more than $15 trillion in private sector investment and approximately $1.5 trillion in public spending by 2040. Meanwhile, advanced recycling and circular materials infrastructure are attracting billions in fresh investment worldwide.

McKinsey estimated that plastics recycling alone could become a $50 billion to $75 billion economic opportunity by 2035. In Europe, more than €8 billion has already reportedly been committed toward advanced recycling technologies. In the United States, the American Chemistry Council has cited more than $10 billion in announced investments tied to advanced and mechanical recycling infrastructure.

However, recycling alone is not enough.

Many analysts increasingly believe the long-term answer requires entirely new classes of sustainable materials rather than simply improving disposal systems for petroleum-based products.

That thesis could directly benefit biomaterials innovators.

Major industrial companies including Dow, DuPont de Nemours, and Air Products and Chemicals are already investing heavily in circular materials science, specialty chemistry, and advanced processing infrastructure tied to sustainability trends.

While Kraig Labs operates on a dramatically smaller scale, the company sits within the same broader industrial transformation narrative: replacing legacy synthetic materials with more advanced, sustainable alternatives.

Why Biomaterials Could Become One of the Next Major Speculative Themes

The rise of AI infrastructure, advanced biotechnology, and clean-energy systems has already shown how quickly Wall Street can rotate into emerging technology narratives once commercialization pathways become visible.

Biomaterials may become another such category.

As regulatory pressure intensifies around plastics, consumer demand shifts toward sustainable materials, and global waste costs continue rising, investors are increasingly searching for companies positioned to benefit from the next generation of industrial materials science.

Kraig Labs' recombinant spider silk technology stands out because it combines sustainability with performance characteristics that traditional biodegradable materials often lack. Many eco-friendly alternatives sacrifice durability, flexibility, or scalability. Spider silk's appeal lies in the possibility that it could potentially offer all three.

The company has recently accelerated expansion efforts, commissioning additional production facilities while emphasizing operational standardization and larger-scale output capabilities. Management has also stated that new production cycles are expected to continue setting records as commercialization advances.

Importantly, Kraig Labs is no longer positioning itself as a research-only story. The company increasingly appears focused on proving industrial-scale deployment and repeatable production economics.

That distinction matters.

The global materials economy is enormous. Even niche penetration into high-value specialty markets could represent a meaningful opportunity if recombinant spider silk reaches commercial consistency and scalability.

A Crisis So Large That New Materials May Be the Only Long-Term Solution

Plastic was engineered for permanence. The global economy simply never built a viable system for dealing with that permanence after disposal.

Now the costs are compounding across healthcare, environmental remediation, waste infrastructure, oceans, agriculture, and human biology itself.

That reality is forcing governments, corporations, and investors to rethink what the next generation of industrial materials will look like.

Recycling technologies may help reduce the damage. Advanced depolymerization systems may improve waste recovery economics, but many believe the biggest winners of the next materials cycle could ultimately be companies creating alternatives to plastics altogether.

That is why advanced biomaterials companies like Kraig Biocraft Laboratories are beginning to attract growing attention.

The plastics crisis is no longer theoretical. It has become one of the defining industrial and environmental problems of the modern era.

And solving trillion-dollar problems has historically created some of the market's biggest opportunities.

Sources and Links:

















About 24/7 Market News

In today's fast-moving markets, visibility is everything and 24/7 Market News (24/7) provides a powerful suite of investor relations and public relations solutions designed to elevate your company's profile quickly and effectively. Whether you're an established name seeking broader awareness, or a micro-cap looking to break out of obscurity, 24/7 delivers targeted, high-impact coverage through timely news distribution, analyst report placements, featured editorials, and multi-channel amplification across financial platforms, social media, and investor communities. Our services help cut through the noise, attract institutional interest, drive exposure, and build long-term shareholder credibility, all while maintaining full SEC compliance and transparency. For Analyst Report coverage, custom IR campaigns, press release syndication, or other tailored investor and public relations solutions, contact sales@247marketnews to discuss how 24/7 can help accelerate your company's visibility and valuation trajectory.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

For further information, please visit or

CONTACT:

24/7 Market

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.