ISKCON's HG Gauranga Das Prabhu Lauds 'Krishnavataram'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) HG Gauranga Das Prabhu of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has urged families and parents across the country to watch the recently released film 'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' with their children.

He expressed his appreciation for the makers' sincere effort to bring the divine world and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna to audiences through cinema.

He said,“Hare Krishna! The movie Krishnavtaram, which has just been released, is very necessary in today's world where so much negative content is being spread in the online space across the globe; it is essential to bring such spiritual, transcendental, philosophical, and life lessons-filled content to people, especially to the younger generation”.

He encouraged parents to introduce children to stories and values rooted in Indian spirituality, and shared that cinema has the power to shape young minds positively when used with the right intention and purpose.

He further mentioned,“My friend Sajan Krupp produced it, with his team. After watching this movie, the feeling that arose in my mind is that the divine pastimes of Lord Shri Krishna are very mysterious. God says that He has come to bestow love, to distribute love, and portraying that is quite challenging. The pastimes of Radha and Krishna are of a very high standard”.

He continued,“The team has made a very good effort. The depiction of Dwarka's leela has been done very well. The leela of Shamanthaka Mani that we all know is that situations come in our lives where, even without doing anything wrong, we get accused. People subject us to misunderstanding, and we feel really pained wondering why I have been misunderstood-such situations also happen with God, and in what way God takes responsibility and tries to solve the problem. And the lord is showing that this is a world of duality, and even if I am Krishna, the supreme lord in Dwarka, the very people for whom I created this entire city of Dwarka misunderstood me. Criticism in the name of Lord Shri Krishna was starting to spread from one ear to the other, then Krishna himself made efforts to rectify that situation”.

“So overall, the use of different colors, especially the backgrounds, the ambiance, the various dialog delivery, all these have been inspired more by the scriptures, keeping the Shrimat Bhagwat Grant as the foundation. In many places, creative freedom has also been used, and in my opinion, this is a common practice in the film industry. Most of them have made the changes that were supposed to be made as per the scriptures”, he added.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, 'Krishnavataram' is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. Conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, 'Krishnavataram' is playing in cinemas.