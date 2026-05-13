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US Lawmaker Claims Heavy Aircraft Losses in Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) A US lawmaker has stated that the United States lost 39 aircraft during the ongoing conflict with Iran, citing figures from a defense-related report.
According to reports, Democratic Congressman Ed Case made the remarks during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday while questioning a senior Pentagon financial official about the scope of material losses since the war began on Feb. 28.
Case referenced a defense publication report and said, “We’ve lost about 39 aircraft, according to a report in The War Zone, and that’s an old one that’s almost one month old,” asking whether the Pentagon had calculated associated repair and retention costs.
In response, Pentagon Chief Financial Officer Jay Hurst said the department acknowledges costs linked to aircraft damage but noted that exact figures remain under review.
“There are costs there, sir, but I want to get back to you in writing and what they specifically are, because, as you can imagine, repair of aircraft is something that's very hard to calculate,” Hurst said. He added that a full assessment would be required before any precise cost estimates could be provided.
The report cited during the hearing, published by US defense outlet The War Zone, also indicated that the US Air Force conducted nearly 13,000 flights over the course of the conflict with Iran, underscoring the scale of military operations during the period.
According to reports, Democratic Congressman Ed Case made the remarks during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday while questioning a senior Pentagon financial official about the scope of material losses since the war began on Feb. 28.
Case referenced a defense publication report and said, “We’ve lost about 39 aircraft, according to a report in The War Zone, and that’s an old one that’s almost one month old,” asking whether the Pentagon had calculated associated repair and retention costs.
In response, Pentagon Chief Financial Officer Jay Hurst said the department acknowledges costs linked to aircraft damage but noted that exact figures remain under review.
“There are costs there, sir, but I want to get back to you in writing and what they specifically are, because, as you can imagine, repair of aircraft is something that's very hard to calculate,” Hurst said. He added that a full assessment would be required before any precise cost estimates could be provided.
The report cited during the hearing, published by US defense outlet The War Zone, also indicated that the US Air Force conducted nearly 13,000 flights over the course of the conflict with Iran, underscoring the scale of military operations during the period.
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