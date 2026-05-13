Flydubai Says It Has Revised Pakistan Flight Schedule

Flydubai on Wednesday said it has revised its flight schedule to Pakistan.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Dubai-based carrier said affected passengers are being contacted for rebooking and refunds.

“Flydubai has recently revised its flight schedule to Pakistan. Customers whose flights have been affected are being contacted directly regarding their rebooking and refund options. Customers who have booked through a travel agent are advised to contact them directly,” a Flydubai spokesperson said in the statement.

Flydubai operates flights to major Pakistani cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers' travel plans,” the spokesperson added.

UAE airlines update refund, rebooking policies amid ongoing airspace closure Etihad delays, cancels flights from UAE to Pakistan due to adverse weather UAE: Flydubai revises flight schedule after Iran airspace closure