King Chairs Meeting With Officials, Representatives Of Industrial Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials and representatives of the industrial sector to review the performance of the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, His Majesty emphasised the importance of consolidating Jordan's position as a regional industrial hub, which will enable the sector to grow, enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian products in local and international markets, and open up new markets.

The King noted that the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries are moving in the right direction, underscoring the need to enhance the efficiency of production processes, particularly by focusing on the manufacture of production inputs.

His Majesty was briefed on measures taken by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), as well as their plans to boost the competitiveness of national industries. The meeting also included a presentation by the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry on the current status of the industrial sector.

Exports from the chemical industry sector in 2025 amounted to approximately JD2.1 billion and reached 63 markets, whilst exports from the food industry amounted to around JD912 million and reached 114 markets, and exports from the pharmaceutical sector amounted to JD650.2 million, reaching 38 markets.

Private sector representatives shared success stories from leading companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries, and discussed the rapid production capabilities and flexible response mechanisms which are helping to strengthen food and pharmaceutical security, support economic growth, and enhance resilience and sustainability.

In 2025, the industrial sector contributed approximately 24.3 per cent of the gross domestic product and, over recent years, has created more than 262,000 job opportunities in the manufacturing sector. The value of national industrial exports reached JD9.6 billion last year, accounting for around 92 per cent of total national exports.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat, JFDA Director General Rana Obeidat, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir, and other representatives attended the meeting.

//Petra// AO