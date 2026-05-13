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OPEC Downgrades 2026 Oil Demand Forecast
(MENAFN) OPEC trimmed its global oil demand growth outlook for 2026 on Wednesday, while simultaneously upgrading its projections for the following year, according to the cartel's latest monthly oil market report.
The Vienna-based organization now projects worldwide oil demand to expand by a "healthy" 1.2 million barrels per day year on year in 2026 — a downward revision of 200,000 bpd from the 1.4 million bpd growth forecast issued in its April report.
Despite the near-term cut, OPEC struck a more optimistic tone looking further ahead. The group revised its 2027 global demand growth estimate upward by approximately 200,000 bpd, now projecting consumption to climb by around 1.5 million bpd year on year — signaling renewed confidence in longer-term energy demand fundamentals.
The back-to-back revisions underscore the volatility in global demand forecasting, as energy markets continue to navigate macroeconomic headwinds, shifting consumption patterns, and ongoing uncertainty over trade and growth trajectories worldwide.
The Vienna-based organization now projects worldwide oil demand to expand by a "healthy" 1.2 million barrels per day year on year in 2026 — a downward revision of 200,000 bpd from the 1.4 million bpd growth forecast issued in its April report.
Despite the near-term cut, OPEC struck a more optimistic tone looking further ahead. The group revised its 2027 global demand growth estimate upward by approximately 200,000 bpd, now projecting consumption to climb by around 1.5 million bpd year on year — signaling renewed confidence in longer-term energy demand fundamentals.
The back-to-back revisions underscore the volatility in global demand forecasting, as energy markets continue to navigate macroeconomic headwinds, shifting consumption patterns, and ongoing uncertainty over trade and growth trajectories worldwide.
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