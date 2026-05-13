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Two Israeli Soldiers Get Wounded in Drone Explosion Near Border
(MENAFN) Two Israeli soldiers were injured after an explosive-laden drone detonated near the northern border with Lebanon, according to reports citing the Israeli army on Wednesday.
The military said that “two soldiers sustained moderate and light injuries after an explosive drone exploded near the border with Lebanon overnight,” as reported by Israel’s public broadcaster.
It also stated that the Israeli Air Force later intercepted what it described as a “suspicious aerial target” over an area where forces were operating in southern Lebanon during the morning hours.
According to reports, drones linked to Hezbollah, including models utilizing fiber-optic guidance systems, have increasingly posed operational challenges for Israeli forces and are viewed as a growing battlefield threat.
In late April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Hezbollah’s missiles and drones as “two major threats,” urging military leadership to address the evolving capabilities.
The incident comes amid ongoing cross-border hostilities, with Israeli operations in Lebanon continuing since March 2. Lebanese authorities have reported significant casualties and large-scale displacement affecting more than 1.6 million people as a result of the wider conflict.
The military said that “two soldiers sustained moderate and light injuries after an explosive drone exploded near the border with Lebanon overnight,” as reported by Israel’s public broadcaster.
It also stated that the Israeli Air Force later intercepted what it described as a “suspicious aerial target” over an area where forces were operating in southern Lebanon during the morning hours.
According to reports, drones linked to Hezbollah, including models utilizing fiber-optic guidance systems, have increasingly posed operational challenges for Israeli forces and are viewed as a growing battlefield threat.
In late April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Hezbollah’s missiles and drones as “two major threats,” urging military leadership to address the evolving capabilities.
The incident comes amid ongoing cross-border hostilities, with Israeli operations in Lebanon continuing since March 2. Lebanese authorities have reported significant casualties and large-scale displacement affecting more than 1.6 million people as a result of the wider conflict.
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