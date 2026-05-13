Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Highlights Growing Relations With Slovakia (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 13:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations have elevated to the level of strategic partnership, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said in a joint press statement with Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši, Trend reports.

"Raši's visit to Azerbaijan demonstrates that interparliamentary relations between the two countries are at a high level. In fact, all the visits are the result of a consistent approach which we demonstrate in the development of our interparliamentary relations. We have a common position regarding the further expansion of these ties," the speaker said.

She noted that cooperation between parliaments is part of Azerbaijani-Slovak relations.

"Relations between our countries have developed significantly in recent years and have risen to the level of a strategic partnership. Mutual visits and meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia are an indicator of the active political dialogue between the two countries. This dialogue allows the leaders to discuss the current state of relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

If we look at various aspects of bilateral relations, we see that successful cooperation is already underway in areas such as economics, trade, energy, and defense. At the same time, it is important to emphasize the significant potential for further expansion of relations in other areas.

Work is also underway to expand the legal framework. Cooperation in the humanitarian sphere is particularly important in terms of further strengthening ties between our peoples," she said.

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