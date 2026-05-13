Azerbaijan, ADB Explore Joint Initiatives To Strengthen Financial Sector (PHOTO)
The talks took place during a meeting between Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, and a delegation led by Christine Engstrom, Director General of the Sectors Department 3 (SD3) at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The meeting covered the current state of cooperation between the CBA and the ADB, reforms underway in the financial sector, green finance, and joint initiatives to support the development of the financial sector.--
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