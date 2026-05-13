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Azerbaijan, ADB Explore Joint Initiatives To Strengthen Financial Sector (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, ADB Explore Joint Initiatives To Strengthen Financial Sector (PHOTO)


2026-05-13 09:05:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Joint initiatives between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aimed at supporting the development of the financial sector were discussed, Trend reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, and a delegation led by Christine Engstrom, Director General of the Sectors Department 3 (SD3) at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The meeting covered the current state of cooperation between the CBA and the ADB, reforms underway in the financial sector, green finance, and joint initiatives to support the development of the financial sector.

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Trend News Agency

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