Azerbaijani Delegation Holds Parliamentary Talks In Romania

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During an official visit to Romania, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov and Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Romania Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Azay Guliyev held a meeting with members of the Romanian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group at the Romanian Senate, headed by Marian Neacşu, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during the meeting, Neacşu recalled his previous trip to Azerbaijan and emphasized the close ties between the two nations. He highlighted that the consistent appointment of high-ranking parliamentary and government officials to lead the Friendship Group with Azerbaijan is a clear indicator of the strategic importance Romania attaches to its relations with Azerbaijan.

Ziyafat Asgarov spoke about the strong feelings of friendship and respect the Azerbaijani people have toward Romania and its citizens. He emphasized the successful development of the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two states. Asgarov also extended his gratitude to the Romanian government and the Senate leadership for their support in hosting the conference marking the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as for the ongoing efforts to perpetuate his memory in Romania.

Azay Guliyev stressed the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue and broadening cooperation between the friendship groups, especially within international organizations and platforms.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited Tei Park in Bucharest, where they honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his bust.