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Trump Says US Will Seize Iran’s Enriched Uranium
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States will ultimately obtain Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, reiterating a central demand in ongoing negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.
In a televised interview, Trump was asked about the status of the conflict involving Iran and whether Washington had secured control over its nuclear materials. He responded that the US would acquire them “at some point,” adding, “whatever we want.”
He also claimed that American surveillance systems are closely monitoring relevant facilities, referencing US space-based defense capabilities and suggesting that any attempt to move the material would be detected.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions following military actions involving the US and its allies in Iran earlier this year, which were publicly framed as efforts to prevent nuclear weapon development. Washington has continued to insist that Iran halt enrichment activities and relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of any agreement.
At the same time, diplomatic efforts have included proposals for handling Iran’s nuclear material through international cooperation. Vladimir Putin has previously stated that Russia could assist in managing or relocating such materials, referencing earlier nuclear agreements and emphasizing Moscow’s role in civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran.
Russia has argued that it maintains trust-based relations with Tehran and has not violated previous agreements related to nuclear energy cooperation, positioning itself as a potential intermediary in negotiations.
The issue remains a key point of contention in broader geopolitical talks involving nuclear non-proliferation, regional security, and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
In a televised interview, Trump was asked about the status of the conflict involving Iran and whether Washington had secured control over its nuclear materials. He responded that the US would acquire them “at some point,” adding, “whatever we want.”
He also claimed that American surveillance systems are closely monitoring relevant facilities, referencing US space-based defense capabilities and suggesting that any attempt to move the material would be detected.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions following military actions involving the US and its allies in Iran earlier this year, which were publicly framed as efforts to prevent nuclear weapon development. Washington has continued to insist that Iran halt enrichment activities and relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of any agreement.
At the same time, diplomatic efforts have included proposals for handling Iran’s nuclear material through international cooperation. Vladimir Putin has previously stated that Russia could assist in managing or relocating such materials, referencing earlier nuclear agreements and emphasizing Moscow’s role in civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran.
Russia has argued that it maintains trust-based relations with Tehran and has not violated previous agreements related to nuclear energy cooperation, positioning itself as a potential intermediary in negotiations.
The issue remains a key point of contention in broader geopolitical talks involving nuclear non-proliferation, regional security, and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
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