Getty Copper Adds Second Drill Rig And Applies To List On The OTCQX Market
| Ryan O'Regan
Chief Executive Officer
Getty Copper Inc.
Email: ...
Phone: +1 604 931-3231
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's proposed listing on the OTCQX, including the anticipated approval of the listing and the expected benefits thereof; the Company's continued listing on the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's plans to increase accessibility to U.S. investors and enhance visibility within the U.S. investment community; the anticipated services to be provided by the Company's investor relations and corporate affairs consultant, including investor engagement, corporate messaging, capital markets visibility, conference planning, marketing materials, news updates and social media management; the payment of any compensation by the Company for investor relations services; the Company's drilling activities, including the continuation, focus and advancement of its spring drilling program at Getty North; and the potential of the Getty Project to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the Highland Valley Copper District..
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
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Source: Getty Copper Inc.
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