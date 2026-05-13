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Palestine Welcomes EU Sanctions on Israeli Settlers

Palestine Welcomes EU Sanctions on Israeli Settlers


2026-05-13 08:58:25
(MENAFN) Palestine has welcomed the European Union's move to impose sanctions on what it described as "extremist" Israeli occupier organizations and individuals implicated in illegal settlement activity and violence targeting Palestinians.

"This is an important step toward accountability and upholding international law," Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin wrote on U.S. social media company X.

Shahin pressed further, calling for "concrete measures" to address Israeli settlement activity and attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The welcoming statement follows EU foreign ministers reaching consensus Monday on a fresh package of sanctions aimed at Israeli occupiers and organizations accused of backing illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has spiraled since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, with Palestinian officials documenting a wave of killings, arrests, home demolitions, and accelerated settlement construction across the territory.

According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank since the conflict began.

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