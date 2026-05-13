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Euro Area Industrial Output Contracts 2.1 Percent in March
(MENAFN) Industrial production across the euro area contracted 2.1 percent year on year in March, while output in the broader EU slipped 1 percent over the same period, extending a losing streak to three consecutive annual declines, Eurostat reported Wednesday.
Belgium led the downturn among member states with a 3 percent drop, followed by Estonia at 2.6 percent and Sweden at 1.9 percent.
A breakdown of euro area output by category revealed that non-durable consumer goods bore the sharpest annual decline, plunging 12.6 percent, while durable consumer goods fell 3.1 percent and intermediate goods contracted 1.2 percent.
Not all sectors moved in the same direction, however. Capital goods bucked the trend with a 2.9 percent annual gain, and energy output edged up 1.2 percent over the same period.
On a monthly basis, the picture offered a modest measure of relief — euro area industrial production nudged up 0.2 percent from February, while EU-wide output climbed a more robust 0.8 percent month on month.
Belgium led the downturn among member states with a 3 percent drop, followed by Estonia at 2.6 percent and Sweden at 1.9 percent.
A breakdown of euro area output by category revealed that non-durable consumer goods bore the sharpest annual decline, plunging 12.6 percent, while durable consumer goods fell 3.1 percent and intermediate goods contracted 1.2 percent.
Not all sectors moved in the same direction, however. Capital goods bucked the trend with a 2.9 percent annual gain, and energy output edged up 1.2 percent over the same period.
On a monthly basis, the picture offered a modest measure of relief — euro area industrial production nudged up 0.2 percent from February, while EU-wide output climbed a more robust 0.8 percent month on month.
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