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Türkiye Denies Meddling in Somalia's Politics
(MENAFN) Türkiye has flatly rejected claims circulating across social media that it is leveraging its military footprint in Somalia to manipulate the country's political landscape, pushing back firmly against the allegations on Wednesday.
Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation issued the rebuttal via Turkish social media platform NSosyal, dismissing the accusations as "entirely unfounded."
Ankara defended its long-standing presence in the Horn of Africa nation, stating that it has for many years maintained "legitimate cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia in full accordance with international law, with the aim of strengthening Somalia's security, stability and institutional capacity."
On the nature of its military role, the statement was equally unequivocal: "Türkiye's military presence and training activities in Somalia are directed toward restructuring the Somali National Army, modernizing security institutions, and improving counter-terrorism capabilities."
Turkish military personnel, the statement stressed, have "absolutely no involvement" in Somalia's electoral processes or internal political dynamics.
Ankara closed its statement by reaffirming its commitment to Somalia's democratic trajectory, declaring full respect for the country's sovereignty and the collective will of the Somali people — while calling for the peaceful continuation of the nation's democratic process.
Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation issued the rebuttal via Turkish social media platform NSosyal, dismissing the accusations as "entirely unfounded."
Ankara defended its long-standing presence in the Horn of Africa nation, stating that it has for many years maintained "legitimate cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia in full accordance with international law, with the aim of strengthening Somalia's security, stability and institutional capacity."
On the nature of its military role, the statement was equally unequivocal: "Türkiye's military presence and training activities in Somalia are directed toward restructuring the Somali National Army, modernizing security institutions, and improving counter-terrorism capabilities."
Turkish military personnel, the statement stressed, have "absolutely no involvement" in Somalia's electoral processes or internal political dynamics.
Ankara closed its statement by reaffirming its commitment to Somalia's democratic trajectory, declaring full respect for the country's sovereignty and the collective will of the Somali people — while calling for the peaceful continuation of the nation's democratic process.
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