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Dominican Republic Agrees to Temporarily Host US-Deported Migrants
(MENAFN) The Dominican Republic has announced it will temporarily receive nationals from third countries deported by the United States, with the exception of individuals from neighboring Haiti, according to reports.
The decision follows the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the US under the “Shield of the Americas” initiative, a regional security framework aimed at strengthening cooperation across the Western Hemisphere in areas such as countering drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, foreign interference, and irregular migration.
Under the arrangement, the Dominican government will accept a limited number of deportees who do not have criminal records. However, Haitian migrants and unaccompanied minors are explicitly excluded from the measure.
The agreement includes financial support from the US to help ensure “adequate conditions during their temporary stay and facilitate their orderly return to their countries of origin,” as stated by the Dominican Foreign Ministry.
Beyond migration cooperation, the two countries also plan to expand airport and border security measures through the introduction of biometric systems and other advanced technologies aimed at improving control at major entry points.
In addition, the Dominican government has taken further steps in its security policy by designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group as terrorist organizations, reflecting a broader alignment with US-led counterterrorism efforts.
The decision follows the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the US under the “Shield of the Americas” initiative, a regional security framework aimed at strengthening cooperation across the Western Hemisphere in areas such as countering drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, foreign interference, and irregular migration.
Under the arrangement, the Dominican government will accept a limited number of deportees who do not have criminal records. However, Haitian migrants and unaccompanied minors are explicitly excluded from the measure.
The agreement includes financial support from the US to help ensure “adequate conditions during their temporary stay and facilitate their orderly return to their countries of origin,” as stated by the Dominican Foreign Ministry.
Beyond migration cooperation, the two countries also plan to expand airport and border security measures through the introduction of biometric systems and other advanced technologies aimed at improving control at major entry points.
In addition, the Dominican government has taken further steps in its security policy by designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group as terrorist organizations, reflecting a broader alignment with US-led counterterrorism efforts.
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