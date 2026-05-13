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France Stockpiles Masks for 3 Months, Media Reports
(MENAFN) France's government has moved to calm public anxiety over hantavirus by disclosing that its strategic mask reserves are robust enough to sustain the country through at least three months of a potential epidemic, media reported Wednesday.
The office of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that the national strategic stockpile is "sufficient to protect the country for a minimum of three months in the event of an epidemic wave," adding that current reserves already surpass the replenishment targets established in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond central government holdings, Matignon noted that supplementary reserves maintained by hospitals, private companies, and local authorities could extend the country's protective capacity by several additional weeks. On the production front, authorities estimated France's domestic manufacturing output at between 2.6 billion and 3.5 billion masks annually — a volume deemed adequate to handle a pandemic on the scale of COVID-19.
"This capacity can also be increased if necessary," Matignon said.
The government's reassurances come amid mounting public concern over reported hantavirus cases, though officials were quick to stress that no outbreak has been detected on French soil. Matignon further noted that the virus is considerably less transmissible than COVID-19 and that only a single confirmed case has been recorded in the country.
Hantavirus is a rare pathogen typically contracted through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, though certain strains are capable of human-to-human transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) places its fatality rate at between 40 and 50 percent, with elderly individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions facing the gravest risks.
The office of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that the national strategic stockpile is "sufficient to protect the country for a minimum of three months in the event of an epidemic wave," adding that current reserves already surpass the replenishment targets established in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond central government holdings, Matignon noted that supplementary reserves maintained by hospitals, private companies, and local authorities could extend the country's protective capacity by several additional weeks. On the production front, authorities estimated France's domestic manufacturing output at between 2.6 billion and 3.5 billion masks annually — a volume deemed adequate to handle a pandemic on the scale of COVID-19.
"This capacity can also be increased if necessary," Matignon said.
The government's reassurances come amid mounting public concern over reported hantavirus cases, though officials were quick to stress that no outbreak has been detected on French soil. Matignon further noted that the virus is considerably less transmissible than COVID-19 and that only a single confirmed case has been recorded in the country.
Hantavirus is a rare pathogen typically contracted through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, though certain strains are capable of human-to-human transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) places its fatality rate at between 40 and 50 percent, with elderly individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions facing the gravest risks.
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