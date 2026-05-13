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Türkiye, Belgium Seek for Expanded Trade
(MENAFN) Officials from Türkiye and Belgium have signaled a shared interest in strengthening economic and investment relations during a business forum held in Istanbul on Monday.
The meeting, organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), brought together senior officials and a high-level Belgian delegation, including Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as technology, green energy transition, defense industries, and logistics.
Participants also emphasized the strategic importance of updating the EU–Türkiye Customs Union framework, highlighting Türkiye’s growing role as a regional production and logistics hub serving European markets.
Türkiye’s Trade Minister Ömer Bolat described the visit as one of the largest international delegations received by the country in recent years. He stressed that strengthening reliable economic partnerships has become increasingly important amid global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty.
According to officials, bilateral trade between Türkiye and Belgium reached approximately $9.3 billion last year, with both sides setting a target of $15 billion in a more sustainable and balanced trade structure.
Bolat also underscored the need to reinforce the legal and institutional framework governing investment flows between the two countries. Proposed measures include agreements on investment protection, investment promotion, and avoidance of double taxation, aimed at improving transparency and investor confidence.
The meeting, organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), brought together senior officials and a high-level Belgian delegation, including Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as technology, green energy transition, defense industries, and logistics.
Participants also emphasized the strategic importance of updating the EU–Türkiye Customs Union framework, highlighting Türkiye’s growing role as a regional production and logistics hub serving European markets.
Türkiye’s Trade Minister Ömer Bolat described the visit as one of the largest international delegations received by the country in recent years. He stressed that strengthening reliable economic partnerships has become increasingly important amid global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty.
According to officials, bilateral trade between Türkiye and Belgium reached approximately $9.3 billion last year, with both sides setting a target of $15 billion in a more sustainable and balanced trade structure.
Bolat also underscored the need to reinforce the legal and institutional framework governing investment flows between the two countries. Proposed measures include agreements on investment protection, investment promotion, and avoidance of double taxation, aimed at improving transparency and investor confidence.
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