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US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Mother Teresa's Sisters In Kolkata National News #Shorts
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, prays with the Sisters, and honors Mother Teresa's inspiring legacy of faith and service.
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