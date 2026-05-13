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US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Mother Teresa's Sisters In Kolkata National News #Shorts


2026-05-13 08:45:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, prays with the Sisters, and honors Mother Teresa's inspiring legacy of faith and service.

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AsiaNet News

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