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US Repatriate People from Cruise Ship Following Hantavirus Outbreak
(MENAFN) The United States has begun repatriating American passengers from a cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as reported on Sunday.
A flight chartered by the US State Department transported 17 American nationals from the MV Hondius after it docked in Tenerife, located in Spain’s Canary Islands. The evacuation was coordinated with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to official statements shared on social media.
Two passengers were transported under strict medical precautions, including biocontainment units on board the aircraft. One of them showed mild symptoms, while the other had tested positive for the virus.
Upon arrival in the United States, the passengers are expected to be transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for initial evaluation. Officials stated that the symptomatic individual will later be moved to another specialized treatment facility for further care.
Health authorities indicated that “Upon arrival at each facility, each individual will undergo clinical assessment and receive appropriate care and support based on their condition,” as noted in the report.
The CDC has classified the situation as a Level 3 emergency response, representing its lowest emergency activation tier.
The outbreak involves the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare variant that has been linked to five confirmed cases, including three deaths, according to World Health Organization-related reporting. Scientists have identified this strain as the only known form capable of human-to-human transmission, typically through close contact.
A flight chartered by the US State Department transported 17 American nationals from the MV Hondius after it docked in Tenerife, located in Spain’s Canary Islands. The evacuation was coordinated with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to official statements shared on social media.
Two passengers were transported under strict medical precautions, including biocontainment units on board the aircraft. One of them showed mild symptoms, while the other had tested positive for the virus.
Upon arrival in the United States, the passengers are expected to be transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for initial evaluation. Officials stated that the symptomatic individual will later be moved to another specialized treatment facility for further care.
Health authorities indicated that “Upon arrival at each facility, each individual will undergo clinical assessment and receive appropriate care and support based on their condition,” as noted in the report.
The CDC has classified the situation as a Level 3 emergency response, representing its lowest emergency activation tier.
The outbreak involves the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare variant that has been linked to five confirmed cases, including three deaths, according to World Health Organization-related reporting. Scientists have identified this strain as the only known form capable of human-to-human transmission, typically through close contact.
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