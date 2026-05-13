PASHA Holding's Agro Dairy Showcases Innovative Approaches At International Agricultural Exhibitions And Forums (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, and the 2nd International Forum of Agronomists, Agro Dairy presented its key areas of activity, modern technological solutions, and sustainable development approaches in the agricultural and food industries.

The company participated in the exhibition with three different stands, showcasing its vertically integrated production model built on the“from farm to the table” principle. The stands featured a wide range of products and solutions, including various seed types, Milla Dairy products, feed products and additives, flour and soy products, as well as modern agricultural machinery and equipment. Simmental and Holstein cattle exhibited in the outdoor exhibition area also attracted significant attention from visitors.

During the panel sessions held within the framework of the event, company representatives spoke about the development prospects of the agricultural sector, advanced management approaches, and sustainable production models.

Niyazi Amirbayov, Chairman of the Management Board of Agro Dairy, participated as a panelist in the interactive case session titled“Think Like a CEO,” where he shared insights on strategic management principles in agribusiness, the implementation of innovative approaches, adapting to changing market demands, and future development trends in the food industry.

Elnur Aliyev, the company's Chief Financial Officer, spoke at the panel discussion titled“Development of Agribusiness in Azerbaijan and Support Programs: From Small Farms to Large Agricultural Corporations.” During the session, he addressed issues related to strengthening financial sustainability in the agricultural sector, the importance of state incentive mechanisms, and the impact of modern financial instruments on business development.

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