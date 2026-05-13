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Türkiye Denounces Assault on Police Station in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Türkiye Denounces Assault on Police Station in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa


2026-05-13 08:34:59
(MENAFN) Türkiye has strongly condemned a deadly attack targeting a police station in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to statements from its Foreign Ministry.

In its statement, the ministry denounced the incident “in the strongest terms” and expressed condolences for those killed, stating that it mourned the victims and extended sympathy to their families as well as to the people of Pakistan.

It also reaffirmed that “Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” as stated in the official remarks.

Local media reported that at least 15 police officers were killed in the attack, which took place on Saturday night in Bannu District. The incident was described as one of the most severe recent assaults on security forces in the area.

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