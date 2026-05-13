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Belgium Highlights Baykar’s Role in NATO Innovation Push
(MENAFN) Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has expressed strong praise for Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar during a visit to its Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul, highlighting the company’s rapid innovation and growing relevance within NATO’s defense landscape.
Francken visited Türkiye as part of the Belgian Economic Mission, accompanied by Belgium’s Queen Queen Mathilde of Belgium along with a delegation of business representatives. Following the visit, he shared his impressions on social media.
He described Istanbul as a hub of intense entrepreneurial energy, stating, “Istanbul is boiling with entrepreneurial spirit and dynamism,” and added that “the future of defense is also being shaped here.”
Reflecting on the visit to Baykar, he wrote, “Yesterday, I visited Baykar with the Queen and our entrepreneurs. This defense company holds a unique place within NATO because it has made continuous innovation a core principle,” emphasizing the firm’s consistent focus on technological development.
Francken also pointed out the company’s origins, noting that Baykar started as a small enterprise in the 1980s and eventually expanded into a multibillion-euro defense corporation built “from scratch” by two brothers.
Francken visited Türkiye as part of the Belgian Economic Mission, accompanied by Belgium’s Queen Queen Mathilde of Belgium along with a delegation of business representatives. Following the visit, he shared his impressions on social media.
He described Istanbul as a hub of intense entrepreneurial energy, stating, “Istanbul is boiling with entrepreneurial spirit and dynamism,” and added that “the future of defense is also being shaped here.”
Reflecting on the visit to Baykar, he wrote, “Yesterday, I visited Baykar with the Queen and our entrepreneurs. This defense company holds a unique place within NATO because it has made continuous innovation a core principle,” emphasizing the firm’s consistent focus on technological development.
Francken also pointed out the company’s origins, noting that Baykar started as a small enterprise in the 1980s and eventually expanded into a multibillion-euro defense corporation built “from scratch” by two brothers.
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