Globex Options Carp Fluorspar Property In Nevada To Evion Group NL Of Australia

The deal terms for Evion to earn 100% of the Carp property are summarized below:



On agreement execution of April 7, 2026, Evion paid Globex US$35,000, non-refundable to allow for a 30-day period to seek ASX approval.

With ASX approval now in hand, Evion must pay US$150,000 cash, US$250,000 in Evion shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of US$500,000 before the first anniversary.

On April 7, 2027 (1st anniversary) Evion must pay US$260,000 in cash, US$450,000 in Evion shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of $500,000 by the second anniversary.

On April 7, 2028 (2nd anniversary) Evion must pay US$450,000 in cash, US$500,000 in Evion's Shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of US$1,000,000 by the third anniversary. On April 7, 2029 (3rd Anniversary) Evion must pay US$ 750,000 in cash, US$800,000 in Evion shares, and complete work expenditures on the property of US$1,750,000 by the fourth anniversary on April 7, 2030.



Carp property highlights:

The Carp property consists of a contiguous claim block of 14 unpatented lode claims situated on the southern flank of the Clover Mountains in Lincoln County, southeastern Nevada, linearly 140 km northeast of Las Vegas. Each claim covers an area of 8.36 hectares, totaling a surface area of 117.06 ha. All are located on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land outside of any conservation areas.

Fluorite was discovered on the property in 1957. Production of fluorspar from four small open pits was initiated in early 1958. Total estimated production up to 1971 was 44,900 tons grading 69% CaF2. Previous work on the property consists of access roads, drill pads, bulldozer cuts, mapping, gravity and magnetic surveys and 62 vertical drill holes totalling 2,182 metres. Eight of the holes intersected near surface (at less than 10 metres) fluorite manto-style mineralization with grades ranging from 10% to 54.8% CaF2.

Globex undertook a mapping program in 2024 following up on the idea that the mineralization may be controlled by NW-SE trending regional structures and by a crosscutting short, N-S fault zone. Fluorite mineralization appears mostly as replacement of carbonate rock, but also as discordant steeply dipping veins/bodies along faults or attached to felsic dykes.

Globex's geological mapping team collected 25 samples from the Carp property and one about one kilometre northwest of the claim block. Fourteen samples returned very high fluorite grades ranging from 49.83% to 88.15% CaF2, three grading between 22.81% and 32.67% CaF2. Anomalous gold was also found in several samples and a sample of float containing barite-Ag-Pb-Zn probably coming from a sub-vertical mineralized carbonate replacement pipe-shaped body assayed 151.5 ppm AG, 0.28% Cu, 2.79% Pb and 8.64% Zn.

This press release was written by David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101 and is based in large part upon information provided and developed by Matthias Jurgeit, Globex's onsite exploration geologist, a qualified Eurogeologist.