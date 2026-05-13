Next-Generation GLP-1 Innovation Could Unlock Massive Metabolic Healthcare Market Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioMedWire Editorial Coverage: Obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) rank among the most urgent and costly healthcare problems facing the world today, contributing to surging rates of cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, kidney complications and ballooning healthcare expenses. What once represented a specialized class of diabetes treatments has grown into one of the most consequential therapeutic categories in modern medicine, with GLP-1 receptor agonists now fundamentally restructuring how obesity, metabolic disease and potentially even neurodegeneration are treated. Operating in this environment is(CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) (profile ), which through its subsidiary GlucaPharm Inc. is developing a distinct next-generation GLP-1 platform built around GEP-44, a novel triple agonist peptide engineered to improve efficacy, tolerability, and delivery flexibility within one of the most commercially dynamic pharmaceutical markets in history. SureNano is one of the emerging microcap companies active in the GLP-1 space, operating alongside established leaders including



SureNano Science is developing GEP-44 as a patented next-generation metabolic therapy designed to address the limitations of first-generation GLP-1 drugs .

The commercial potential tied to GLP-1 therapies is expanding quickly, with the global GLP-1 market forecast to potentially reach $190 billion by 2035.

SureNano Science is also eyeing differentiated drug-delivery technologies designed to improve patient accessibility and long-term adherence.

Preclinical data from SureNano Science suggest that GEP-44 may offer substantive differentiation relative to earlier-generation GLP therapies. Beyond its primary GLP-1 metabolic platform, SureNano Science is also evaluating early-stage opportunities that could expand the long-term scope of its therapeutic and delivery technology portfolio.



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Rewriting the Rules of Metabolic Medicine

The global obesity crisis shows no sign of plateauing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a reported one billion people globally are currently living with obesity, while type 2 diabetes rates continue to climb across both high-income and developing economies. The WHO further notes that obesity increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and T2DM, while further research has linked obesity to chronic kidney disease and rising healthcare expenditures, placing substantial and growing pressure on health systems around the world.

GLP-1 receptor agonists have rapidly risen to become one of the defining breakthroughs in metabolic medicine. Originally introduced to manage blood glucose levels in diabetes patients, these drugs are now recognized for their capacity to drive meaningful weight reduction and deliver broad improvements in metabolic health. Market leaders Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly and Company have come to dominate the space through their blockbuster injectable franchises, including Ozempic(R), Wegovy(R), Mounjaro(R) and Zepbound(R).

Commercial momentum in this space is increasing. JPMorgan Chase & Co. forecasts that the general obesity drug market could reach $200 billion by 2030 as global adoption expands and indications stretch beyond diabetes and weight management. Additional industry projections suggest GLP-1 therapies are on track to become one of the most commercially successful drug categories ever, with annual sales projections of $150 billion or more by the end of the decade.

The industry is already pivoting toward the next generation of incretin therapies, with a focus on improved efficacy, tolerability and patient convenience. Needle-free, including oral formulas, expanded indications and combination metabolic approaches have emerged as major priorities across the sector. SureNano Science is positioning itself in this scenario as a nimble participant pursuing differentiated innovation through GEP-44, a patented triple agonist peptide licensed from Syracuse University and designed to advance through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory route.

A Next-Gen Candidate Built for Better Outcomes

SureNano Science is developing GEP-44 as a patented next-generation metabolic therapy designed to address the limitations of first-generation GLP-1 drugs, positioning this up-and-coming microcap as a small but strategically focused company moving through the FDA process. Unlike traditional GLP-1 agonists, which act on a single receptor pathway, GEP-44 functions as a triple agonist targeting GLP-1 alongside peptide YY receptors Y1 and Y2. This combined mechanism is designed to simultaneously regulate glucose metabolism, reduce appetite and improve tolerability within a single therapeutic molecule.

The compound originated at Syracuse University and has generated promising results in preclinical settings. According to research, GEP-44 produced meaningful reductions in food intake and decreased body weight while also enhancing glycemic control in preclinical models. In addition, the compound did not trigger the nausea, malaise and gastrointestinal adverse effects commonly seen with many first-generation GLP-1 therapies, a distinction that could become increasingly significant as patient populations and adherence demands grow.

The broader pharmaceutical industry is investing aggressively in incretin therapies that can address tolerability and long-term adherence challenges. PwC reports that the next segment of the obesity drug market will most likely be characterized by expanded indications, more patient-friendly delivery formats and therapies with stronger adherence profiles. This lends itself to a supportive environment for companies pursuing second-generation GLP innovation.

Despite being smaller than more-established pharmaceutical players, SureNano Science operates with a lean development model and cost-efficient structure built for flexibility and development speed. The company is involved in substantial research in Australia, where government incentive programs may provide research tax credits of up to 43.5% on qualifying expenditures. Should GEP-44 continue producing favorable results through clinical development, the company could emerge as an attractive acquisition, licensing or partnership candidate within the fast-expanding GLP ecosystem.

Market Scale and the Commercial Case for GLP-1 Innovation

The commercial potential tied to GLP-1 therapies is expanding quickly. According to Morgan Stanley, the global GLP-1 market could reach $190 billion by 2035 as patient adoption broadens and therapeutic applications extend into new disease areas. Industry forecasts from BCC Research also forecast significant long-term growth, with the GLP-1 analogue market estimated to reach $268.4 billion by 2030.

Patient uptake estimates that between 25 and 30 million Americans could be using GLP-1 therapies by 2030, up from approximately 10 million in 2026. Increasing insurance coverage along with obesity prevalence and growing physician familiarity are all driving the rapid mainstreaming of these treatments.

At the same time, the competitive setting is shifting toward the next wave of products. IQVIA calls 2026 the "year of the orals," with oral GLP-1 formulations projected to meaningfully enhance accessibility, compliance and long-term maintenance therapy adoption. The anticipated off-patent expansion of semaglutide across major global markets is also expected to intensify competition while broadening overall patient access.

As GEP-44 advances through IND-enabling studies and moves toward eventual phase 1 trials, SureNano Science stands as one of a small number of microcap public companies offering direct exposure to the expanding GLP-1 market. This positioning may represent a meaningful valuation gap relative to large-cap pharmaceutical incumbents and late-stage obesity therapy developers, particularly if the company achieves key clinical and regulatory milestones.

Delivery Innovation as a Second Engine of Value

Alongside its core therapeutic development efforts, SureNano Science is also eyeing differentiated drug-delivery technologies designed to improve patient accessibility and long-term adherence. The company's platform strategy includes evaluating oral, sublingual and intranasal delivery approaches that could eventually reduce reliance on injectable administration.

Convenience and adherence have emerged as increasingly important competitive dimensions within the GLP-1 market. The dominant therapies today are injection-based, creating barriers for some patients due to administration complexity, refrigeration requirements and long-term compliance challenges. Noninvasive and oral alternatives are widely regarded as representing one of the most significant near-term commercial opportunities in obesity and diabetes treatment.

Industry analysts increasingly view delivery innovation as potentially as consequential as efficacy improvements. IQVIA notes that oral obesity therapies could substantially boost long-term maintenance adoption while simplifying supply chains by removing cold-chain requirements, factors that could meaningfully expand patient access in international markets.

By combining therapeutic development with delivery innovation, SureNano Science is working to build a vertically integrated metabolic disease platform rather than advancing a single injectable drug candidate. This broader strategy may generate additional long-term optionality and commercial flexibility as the obesity treatment market continues to evolve.

Preclinical Data Point to a Meaningful Competitive Edge

Preclinical data from SureNano Science suggest that GEP-44 may offer substantive differentiation relative to earlier-generation GLP therapies. According to the company, the compound demonstrated approximately 15% weight loss in preclinical testing, compared with roughly 9% observed with liraglutide, while food intake reductions reached approximately 39% versus around 20% for the comparator.

In addition to weight reduction, GEP-44 produced improvements in glycemic control while reportedly avoiding nausea and vomiting during testing. Gastrointestinal side effects remain among the most frequently cited challenges associated with currently marketed GLP-1 therapies and represent a significant driver of discontinuation. Improved tolerability could therefore become a meaningful competitive advantage if these preclinical findings are validated in human studies.

The pharmaceutical industry continues to pour resources into next-generation obesity therapies capable of delivering better outcomes and patient experiences. The Pharma Letter reports that obesity drug pipelines are increasingly oriented toward differentiation through combination receptor pathways, improved tolerability profiles, and expanded delivery options as the competitive field intensifies.

While GEP-44 remains in preclinical development, these early findings place SureNano Science within a strategically important segment of the obesity treatment landscape. If subsequent studies continue to support these results, the company could establish itself as a distinctive participant in one of the largest and most rapidly expanding therapeutic categories in contemporary healthcare.

Exploring Broader Platform Opportunities for Long-Term Growth

Beyond its primary GLP-1 metabolic platform, SureNano Science is also evaluating early-stage opportunities that could expand the long-term scope of its therapeutic and delivery technology portfolio. These discussions include nonbinding opportunities involving ibogaine-related intellectual property concentrated on formulation and delivery technologies.

While still exploratory and not considered a core asset at this stage, the initiative reflects a broader strategic aim of building diversified platform capabilities across multiple high-growth therapeutic areas. Scientific and investor interest in ibogaine and related psychedelic-derived therapeutics has grown considerably in recent years, as researchers examine their potential applications in addiction treatment, mental health conditions, and neurological disorders.

CNN recently reported on the growing scientific and regulatory attention being directed at ibogaine research, particularly in areas related to opioid addiction and treatment-resistant mental health conditions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also signaled increasing openness to accelerating development pathways for treatments targeting serious mental illnesses and areas of significant unmet medical need.

SureNano's interest in formulation and delivery technologies within these emerging areas fits naturally with the company's broader emphasis on drug-delivery innovation and platform versatility. Rather than treating ibogaine-related opportunities as a standalone commercial priority, the company appears to be assessing how specialized delivery technologies and intellectual property could complement its existing capabilities in metabolic therapeutics and nontraditional administration. This kind of optionality may provide incremental long-term strategic value if the regulatory landscape surrounding psychedelic-based therapies continues to evolve.

These initiatives remain early stage and are subject to meaningful scientific, clinical and regulatory uncertainty. However, by selectively evaluating expansion opportunities alongside its primary GLP-1 development program, SureNano Science is aligning itself with a broader trend toward diversified therapeutic platforms capable of competing across multiple large and evolving healthcare markets. As pharmaceutical innovation increasingly converges around metabolic health, neuroscience, and advanced delivery technologies, strategic flexibility may prove to be a growing differentiator for emerging biotechnology companies.

Advances Continue Across the GLP-1 Landscape

Momentum across the GLP-1 and metabolic disease sector continues to accelerate as leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies expand development programs targeting obesity, diabetes, liver disease and broader cardiometabolic conditions. Recent news from the GLP-1 space highlights continued investment in next-generation therapies, late-stage clinical development, strategic partnerships and regulatory progress as the rapidly evolving space remains one of the most closely watched areas in healthcare and biotechnology.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) reported completion of enrollment in its phase 3 VANQUISH-2 trial evaluating VK2735, its dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist candidate for obesity treatment. Viking stated that the study is assessing subcutaneous VK2735 in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes, while concurrent phase 3 development is also ongoing in broader obesity populations. The company noted that VK2735 is being developed in both oral and injectable formulations for metabolic disorders, underscoring its position in the rapidly expanding GLP-1 obesity-treatment landscape.

Altimmune Inc.

Collectively, these developments underscore the growing importance of GLP-1-related therapies as companies compete to address some of the world's largest and fastest-growing chronic health challenges. With ongoing advances in oral formulations, combination therapies and expanded metabolic disease applications, the sector continues to attract significant scientific, clinical and investor attention while reshaping the future landscape of obesity and cardiometabolic treatment.

For more information, visit SureNano Science.

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