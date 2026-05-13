Bath & Body Works To Report First Quarter Results On May 27, 2026
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial 877-407-9219 (domestic) or 412-652-1274 (international). A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) and entering access code 13760165.
To listen to the audio webcast, please visit the events and presentations page in the Investors section of the company's website atText>. The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours following the live call and archived for 90 days.
ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:
Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.
The brand's beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works' body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand's famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.
Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at and on Amazon.
For further information, please contact:
Bath & Body Works:
Investor Relations
Luke Long
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Media Relations
Emmy Beach
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