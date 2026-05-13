Rectify Pharmaceuticals To Present Preclinical Data On New Dual Targeted ABCB4/BSEP Positive Functional Modulator At EASL 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data highlight RTY-406's dual ABCB4/BSEP mechanism and marks the first demonstration of proof of mechanism in a non-human primate model that closely mirrors the human hepatobiliary system

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”) a biotechnology company pioneering positive functional modulators (PFMs) that restore and enhance membrane protein function, will present new preclinical data on RTY-406, its lead hepatobiliary candidate, at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2026 taking place May 27-30, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

Session Information:

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026 | 08:30–17:00 CEST

Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology

Presenter: Eric Bell, PhD

Poster Title: RTY-406 is a dual-acting ABCB4/MDR3 and ABCB11/BSEP positive functional modulator that demonstrates efficacy in a model of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Abstract Number: REG26-1776

Poster Title: RTY-406, a candidate drug for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), a dual-acting ABCB4/MDR3 and ABCB11/BSEP positive functional modulator, demonstrates proof of mechanism in non-human primates

Abstract Number: REG26-3468

Both posters will be made available on the Rectify website following the conference.

About RTY-406

RTY-406 is an orally administered ABCB4 and BSEP dual-targeted Positive Functional Modulator (PFM) in development for hepatobiliary diseases with an initial focus on primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). RTY-406's dual acting mechanism of action uniquely targets abnormal bile composition and reduced bile flow, two core pathophysiological drivers of PSC. RTY-406 has pipeline-in-a-pill potential across multiple hepatobiliary diseases and the opportunity to become the first disease-modifying therapy for PSC.

About Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rectify”)

Rectify is advancing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), a novel class of oral, small molecules that restore and enhance membrane protein function to address the underlying cause of serious diseases. Rectify's PFMs have potential to modulate the activity of wild-type and mutated membrane-bound proteins, a historically difficult challenge with a small molecule approach. The Company's breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first- and best-in-class small molecule therapies with the potential to address membrane protein dysfunction for treatment of rare and common diseases, including liver, cardio-renal-metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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Kendy Guarinoni, PhD

LifeSci Communications

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