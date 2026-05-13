Valueselling Associates Named To Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2026 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ValueSelling Associates has been named to the Selling Power annual list of Top Sales Training Companies for 2026, marking its 13th consecutive year of recognition. This honor highlights the company's continued innovation in value-based sales methodology and its industry leading AI enabled coaching solutions.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. today announced its inclusion on the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list. This definitive ranking serves as a guide for CROs, sales VPs, and enablement leaders seeking partners capable of driving measurable revenue growth in an increasingly complex B2B buying landscape.

“Sales organizations are being challenged to drive higher performance with leaner resources while buyers become more informed and harder to engage,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates.“Recognition like this is significant because it reflects direct feedback from our clients. It confirms that the ValueSelling Framework® is empowering sellers to lead sharper, insight driven conversations and win on value rather than price. This achievement is a testament to our global network of Associates and the clients who partner with us to evolve their sales cultures.”

Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner emphasized that elite sales training is vital for success in today's volatile market.“With shifting global trade and the rapid rise of AI, B2B revenue teams face new buyer expectations and faster decision cycles. Building a resilient, future ready organization is essential to protect the pipeline. Partnering with top companies ensures teams have the skills, coaching, and AI enabled workflows necessary to win in 2026 and beyond.”

Evaluation for the 2026 list was based on comprehensive criteria, including:



Depth and breadth of sales training programs

Innovation in methodology and delivery, such as ValueCoach AITM

Contribution to the sales training marketplace and AI integration Strength of client satisfaction and measurable business impact

As part of the rigorous selection process, the Selling Power team surveyed nearly 370 clients to validate the effectiveness of the training provided.

About ValueSelling Associates

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework: the premier sales methodology and toolset designed to align the entire revenue engine. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped over 1,000 global enterprises, including Cisco, Google, and Salesforce, achieve immediate revenue growth through bespoke training, eLearning, and AI powered coaching. Delivered in over 17 languages by facilitators who have all led revenue teams, ValueSelling enables professionals to compete on value, not price. Learn more at

About Selling Power

Selling Power is the leading digital magazine for sales managers and VPs. Since 1981, it has provided essential insights through its publications, the Sales Management Digest, and the Sales 3.0 Conference series. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

781-964-3536

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at