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Cuba Ends Fixed Fuel Prices Amid Sanctions, Energy Shortages
(MENAFN) The Cuban government has announced a major shift in its fuel pricing system, deciding to remove the long-standing fixed-price model for energy products as the country continues to face fuel shortages and economic strain linked to US sanctions.
According to reports, the Finance and Prices Ministry said on Tuesday that from May 15 onward, fuel sold in foreign currency will no longer follow a single set price. Instead, prices will rise or fall depending on the actual cost of each individual transaction.
Previously, authorities had kept fuel prices fixed as a way to shield the domestic market from volatility in global energy costs. However, the system has become increasingly difficult to maintain under tightening external financial restrictions and limitations affecting oil-related revenues tied to the US economic blockade.
As stated in an official announcement, “It cannot be economically sustained under present conditions,” the statement read.
Officials further explained that fuel prices at service stations will now vary in practice, depending on real import expenses faced by different economic actors. These variations will reflect a range of factors including supplier pricing, transportation costs, shipping routes, insurance charges, operational risks, and fluctuations in global markets.
“Therefore, going forward, different retail fuel prices published at service stations will coexist, reflecting the real import costs faced by each economic actor. These prices will be influenced by suppliers, freight costs, supply routes, insurance, risks, and fluctuations in the international market,” the statement added.
According to reports, the Finance and Prices Ministry said on Tuesday that from May 15 onward, fuel sold in foreign currency will no longer follow a single set price. Instead, prices will rise or fall depending on the actual cost of each individual transaction.
Previously, authorities had kept fuel prices fixed as a way to shield the domestic market from volatility in global energy costs. However, the system has become increasingly difficult to maintain under tightening external financial restrictions and limitations affecting oil-related revenues tied to the US economic blockade.
As stated in an official announcement, “It cannot be economically sustained under present conditions,” the statement read.
Officials further explained that fuel prices at service stations will now vary in practice, depending on real import expenses faced by different economic actors. These variations will reflect a range of factors including supplier pricing, transportation costs, shipping routes, insurance charges, operational risks, and fluctuations in global markets.
“Therefore, going forward, different retail fuel prices published at service stations will coexist, reflecting the real import costs faced by each economic actor. These prices will be influenced by suppliers, freight costs, supply routes, insurance, risks, and fluctuations in the international market,” the statement added.
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