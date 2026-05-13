Assam CM Hints At June Cabinet Reshuffle After Delhi Meetings

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday indicated that the expansion of the state Cabinet was likely to take place only in the first week of June, citing the upcoming Assembly session and his scheduled visit to New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said the Assam Assembly session would be held for four days beginning May 21, after which he was expected to travel to the national capital for Cabinet-related discussions with the top party leadership.

“The Assembly session will begin on May 21 and continue up to May 26. After the session, I will visit New Delhi for organisational meetings. Therefore, I think Cabinet expansion will be possible only in the first week of June,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also dismissed speculation regarding lobbying for ministerial berths within the ruling party, asserting that BJP legislators were not exerting pressure for inclusion in the Cabinet.

“I don't think any MLA is aspiring to become a minister at this moment. At least nobody has approached me regarding this,” he remarked, adding that the BJP does not encourage factionalism or pressure politics over ministerial positions.

Highlighting the government's priorities, the Chief Minister said the state Cabinet had already begun implementing promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

He pointed out that the government had initiated work on key commitments, including the recruitment drive for two lakh government jobs and steps related to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“To fulfil the aspirations of the people, we have already started working on our commitments. Today you have seen the Cabinet decisions on two lakh government jobs and UCC. We have adopted the BJP manifesto as the guiding principle of governance,” Sarma said.

He added that the government intended to systematically implement the promises outlined in the manifesto and send a“strong signal” regarding its commitment to delivering on assurances made to the public.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top BJP and NDA leaders.

Along with Sarma, four ministers were also sworn into the new Council of Ministers.

Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro and senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog took oath as ministers.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, besides BJP national leaders and Chief Ministers from 22 NDA-ruled states.

This marks the second consecutive term for Sarma as Chief Minister after he first assumed office in 2021.

Under his leadership, the BJP has now scripted history by forming the government in Assam for the third consecutive time, further consolidating the party's political dominance in the northeastern state.

Earlier, Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party in Assam. Following this, he met Governor Acharya and staked claim to form the new government.