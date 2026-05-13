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France's Inflation Climbs to 2.2 Percent in April
(MENAFN) France's annual inflation rate climbed to 2.2 percent in April, accelerating sharply from 1.7 percent in March, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) confirmed Wednesday.
Soaring energy costs once again led the charge, with energy prices spiking 14.3 percent year on year in April — nearly double the 7.4 percent rise recorded in March. Petroleum products bore the brunt of that pressure, surging 31.4 percent after an 18.1 percent jump the previous month.
Across other categories, the picture was more mixed. Services inflation edged up marginally to 1.8 percent year on year from 1.7 percent in March. Food prices, however, eased to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent, while manufactured goods deepened their decline, falling 0.6 percent after a 0.5 percent drop in March. Tobacco prices held steady at a 3.2 percent annual increase for the second consecutive month.
On a monthly basis, the CPI advanced 1.0 percent in April, mirroring the pace seen in March. INSEE attributed the rise primarily to seasonal pressures in the services sector — transport services surged 9.1 percent after remaining flat in March, while accommodation costs climbed 4.9 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent decline the prior month.
Energy prices continued their upward monthly trajectory as well, rising 4.7 percent — driven by an 8.2 percent increase in petroleum product prices — though at a slower pace than March's 8.9 percent gain.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy components, ticked up to 1.2 percent year on year in April from 1.1 percent in March, INSEE added.
Soaring energy costs once again led the charge, with energy prices spiking 14.3 percent year on year in April — nearly double the 7.4 percent rise recorded in March. Petroleum products bore the brunt of that pressure, surging 31.4 percent after an 18.1 percent jump the previous month.
Across other categories, the picture was more mixed. Services inflation edged up marginally to 1.8 percent year on year from 1.7 percent in March. Food prices, however, eased to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent, while manufactured goods deepened their decline, falling 0.6 percent after a 0.5 percent drop in March. Tobacco prices held steady at a 3.2 percent annual increase for the second consecutive month.
On a monthly basis, the CPI advanced 1.0 percent in April, mirroring the pace seen in March. INSEE attributed the rise primarily to seasonal pressures in the services sector — transport services surged 9.1 percent after remaining flat in March, while accommodation costs climbed 4.9 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent decline the prior month.
Energy prices continued their upward monthly trajectory as well, rising 4.7 percent — driven by an 8.2 percent increase in petroleum product prices — though at a slower pace than March's 8.9 percent gain.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy components, ticked up to 1.2 percent year on year in April from 1.1 percent in March, INSEE added.
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