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El Gouna Launches “Nuba El Gouna”, the Town’s First Fully Serviced Apartments managed by Orascom Property Management
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, UAE – 13 May 2026: El Gouna Red Sea, the premium coastal town developed by Orascom Development Egypt, announced the launch of “Nuba El Gouna”, the town’s first fully serviced apartments and a wellness-focused residential development in the heart of town. Fully managed by Orascom Property Management (OPM), “Nuba El Gouna” delivers a seamless end-to-end ownership journey, from operations and maintenance to furnishing and rental management, offering homeowners a fully equipped, ready-to-live and ready-to-rent solution.
“Nuba El Gouna” responds to the growing demand for homes that combine thoughtful design, wellbeing, convenience, and rapid ownership. With delivery in just one year, buyers can move in quickly, begin enjoying their new homes almost immediately, or capitalize on rental opportunities sooner.
Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt, said: “ Nuba El Gouna” answers a clear shift in buyer demand. Today’s residents and investors seek more than design and location; they value services, wellbeing, convenience, reliable delivery timelines and strong ROI potential. As we continue to grow, “Nuba El Gouna” is part of a wider pipeline of upcoming projects through which we will keep creating new experiences and opportunities, while staying true to what makes the town so special: its community. With its wellness-focused concept and professional operation by Orascom Property Management. With its wellness-driven concept, hotel-level services, and one-year delivery model, “Nuba El Gouna” delivers a residential experience aligned with modern preferences for living and investment.”
At El Gouna Red Sea, projects such as Kamaran, Shedwan, Tuban Waterfalls, and North Bay have released new units that will be delivered within a year, setting a new standard for real estate with structured planning, consistent execution, and reliable handover timelines. This approach benefits buyers by providing immediate living opportunities and stronger investment value and faster ROI potential, with the flexibility to occupy or rent out their fully finished home within just one year.
Spanning 32,000 sqm, “Nuba El Gouna” is conceived as a private sanctuary centred around a 2,500 sqm sandy pool. The development offers a product mix of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, providing options for both individuals and families seeking fully serviced living. Designed by block722, “Nuba El Gouna” takes inspiration from contemporary Nubian architecture, with soft curves, domes, sandy tones, and natural textures shaping a calm, resort-style environment. It features 24/7 concierge and reception, housekeeping, spa and wellness facilities, a fully equipped gym, a dedicated yoga area, landscaped courtyards, and a co-working lounge, creating a thoughtfully serviced setting dedicated to daily wellbeing.
Located in the center of El Gouna, “Nuba El Gouna” offers a calm, secluded retreat while keeping residents connected to the town’s dining, retail, marina, leisure, and lifestyle destinations. This launch further cements El Gouna’s reputation as a premier Red Sea destination for design-led homes, integrated living, and long-term investment value.
“Nuba El Gouna” responds to the growing demand for homes that combine thoughtful design, wellbeing, convenience, and rapid ownership. With delivery in just one year, buyers can move in quickly, begin enjoying their new homes almost immediately, or capitalize on rental opportunities sooner.
Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt, said: “ Nuba El Gouna” answers a clear shift in buyer demand. Today’s residents and investors seek more than design and location; they value services, wellbeing, convenience, reliable delivery timelines and strong ROI potential. As we continue to grow, “Nuba El Gouna” is part of a wider pipeline of upcoming projects through which we will keep creating new experiences and opportunities, while staying true to what makes the town so special: its community. With its wellness-focused concept and professional operation by Orascom Property Management. With its wellness-driven concept, hotel-level services, and one-year delivery model, “Nuba El Gouna” delivers a residential experience aligned with modern preferences for living and investment.”
At El Gouna Red Sea, projects such as Kamaran, Shedwan, Tuban Waterfalls, and North Bay have released new units that will be delivered within a year, setting a new standard for real estate with structured planning, consistent execution, and reliable handover timelines. This approach benefits buyers by providing immediate living opportunities and stronger investment value and faster ROI potential, with the flexibility to occupy or rent out their fully finished home within just one year.
Spanning 32,000 sqm, “Nuba El Gouna” is conceived as a private sanctuary centred around a 2,500 sqm sandy pool. The development offers a product mix of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, providing options for both individuals and families seeking fully serviced living. Designed by block722, “Nuba El Gouna” takes inspiration from contemporary Nubian architecture, with soft curves, domes, sandy tones, and natural textures shaping a calm, resort-style environment. It features 24/7 concierge and reception, housekeeping, spa and wellness facilities, a fully equipped gym, a dedicated yoga area, landscaped courtyards, and a co-working lounge, creating a thoughtfully serviced setting dedicated to daily wellbeing.
Located in the center of El Gouna, “Nuba El Gouna” offers a calm, secluded retreat while keeping residents connected to the town’s dining, retail, marina, leisure, and lifestyle destinations. This launch further cements El Gouna’s reputation as a premier Red Sea destination for design-led homes, integrated living, and long-term investment value.
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