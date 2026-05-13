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Search Finishes After Victims Got Located After Indonesia Volcano
(MENAFN) Authorities in Indonesia have confirmed that all individuals reported missing after a volcanic eruption have now been recovered, according to state media reports.
The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) stated that search teams located the remaining two victims following the earlier recovery of an Indonesian woman, bringing the total number of fatalities to three, as reported by Antara news agency.
Abdul Muhari, head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Center, confirmed the conclusion of the search effort, stating: “With the discovery of the other two victims, all victims previously declared missing have been found.”
Officials identified the deceased as two foreign men, aged 30 and 27.
The joint search and rescue operation has now been officially terminated after all missing persons were accounted for.
The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) stated that search teams located the remaining two victims following the earlier recovery of an Indonesian woman, bringing the total number of fatalities to three, as reported by Antara news agency.
Abdul Muhari, head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Center, confirmed the conclusion of the search effort, stating: “With the discovery of the other two victims, all victims previously declared missing have been found.”
Officials identified the deceased as two foreign men, aged 30 and 27.
The joint search and rescue operation has now been officially terminated after all missing persons were accounted for.
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