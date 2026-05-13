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India Lifts Gold, Silver Import Taxes to 18.4 Percent
(MENAFN) India's government has imposed a 10-percent basic customs duty alongside a 5-percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on gold and silver imports, effective Wednesday, pushing the effective tax burden on both metals — inclusive of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) — to approximately 18.4 percent.
The measure, formalized in an official notification issued by the federal Finance Ministry on Tuesday evening, was framed as being enacted in "public interest."
The hike is widely interpreted as a deliberate effort to curb India's appetite for gold imports, shielding the country's foreign exchange reserves and bolstering the rupee at a time of heightened uncertainty stemming from the ongoing Middle East crisis.
Rajesh Palviya Jain, Head of Research at Axis Securities Limited, acknowledged the policy rationale while flagging its economic trade-offs — noting that while the move would help defend India's forex reserves, it would simultaneously deal a blow to the domestic jewelry industry.
The measure, formalized in an official notification issued by the federal Finance Ministry on Tuesday evening, was framed as being enacted in "public interest."
The hike is widely interpreted as a deliberate effort to curb India's appetite for gold imports, shielding the country's foreign exchange reserves and bolstering the rupee at a time of heightened uncertainty stemming from the ongoing Middle East crisis.
Rajesh Palviya Jain, Head of Research at Axis Securities Limited, acknowledged the policy rationale while flagging its economic trade-offs — noting that while the move would help defend India's forex reserves, it would simultaneously deal a blow to the domestic jewelry industry.
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