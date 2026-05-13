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Indian Fintech Company iServeU Rewards Top Performer with TVS Ronin Bike at In-House Training Drive
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Mumbai, India – May 11, 2026: iServeU, a global leader in payment infrastructure and banking technology, recently conducted an in-house ReactJS training programme as part of its ongoing focus on employee learning and skill development. The initiative aimed to help employees strengthen their front-end development capabilities and progress toward becoming full-stack developers.
The training programme was conducted across four batches and saw participation from 140 employees. The sessions focused on key areas of modern frontend development, including component-based architecture, API integration, and responsive application design using ReactJS.
The programme included practical assignments and hands-on learning sessions designed to provide participants with exposure to real-world development practices and collaborative problem-solving approaches.
Speaking about the initiative, Sanjib Kumar Parida, CTO of iServeU, said, “We strongly believe that continuous learning is essential for both individual and organizational growth. Technology is evolving rapidly, and it is important for teams to continuously upgrade their skills to stay future-ready. This ReactJS training programme was designed to create more opportunities for our employees to learn, collaborate, and grow into stronger technology professionals.
The initiative received an encouraging response from employees, with participants actively engaging throughout the programme. To recognize consistent effort and performance, five top performers from each batch, 20 employees in total,were honoured for their outstanding performance.
The overall winner of the training program was awarded a Ronin bike in recognition of their performance and dedication during the course.
The initiative reflects iServeU’s continued focus on building a skilled and future-ready workforce through continuous learning and employee development initiatives.
The training programme was conducted across four batches and saw participation from 140 employees. The sessions focused on key areas of modern frontend development, including component-based architecture, API integration, and responsive application design using ReactJS.
The programme included practical assignments and hands-on learning sessions designed to provide participants with exposure to real-world development practices and collaborative problem-solving approaches.
Speaking about the initiative, Sanjib Kumar Parida, CTO of iServeU, said, “We strongly believe that continuous learning is essential for both individual and organizational growth. Technology is evolving rapidly, and it is important for teams to continuously upgrade their skills to stay future-ready. This ReactJS training programme was designed to create more opportunities for our employees to learn, collaborate, and grow into stronger technology professionals.
The initiative received an encouraging response from employees, with participants actively engaging throughout the programme. To recognize consistent effort and performance, five top performers from each batch, 20 employees in total,were honoured for their outstanding performance.
The overall winner of the training program was awarded a Ronin bike in recognition of their performance and dedication during the course.
The initiative reflects iServeU’s continued focus on building a skilled and future-ready workforce through continuous learning and employee development initiatives.
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