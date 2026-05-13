Outdoor Innovation Awards Program Proudly Announces Featured Winners In 3Rd Annual Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Companies, Services and Products That Inspire Outdoor and Sports Enthusiasts Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation, the industry's most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced the featured winners in its 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

The massive Outdoor and Sports Recreation industry brings in $887 Billion in consumer spending annually, and the sector keeps evolving. A new surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences, has resulted in a surge of next-generation products and services.

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase these companies and products, all of which exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. Along with innovations in hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities such as off-roading and overlanding are trending with a large number of travel enthusiasts.

“We're well aware of the benefits of outdoor recreation - from improved mental and physical health, to experiencing a primal connection to nature in the most technologically advanced society that has ever existed. We're seeing growth in overlanding and off-road activities as well as high-performance products, and health and wellness products that support active lifestyles,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards.“This year's slate of featured winners represents the best in both innovation and a commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor enthusiasts, empowering them to explore the great outdoors safely and consciously. We couldn't be more excited to profile the following featured winners.”

The 2026 Featured Winners are:

Lifestyle

Fitness Product of the Year: Rumpl

Sunscreen Product of the Year: SUNMUD

Water Bottle Product of the Year: Nuataaq Carabiner Bottle

Reusable Water Bottle of the Year: Ocean Bottle

Overland & Travel

Overland and Travel Accessories Product of the Year: Radlight

Game Product of the Year: Bandana Board Games, Four Rabbit

Luggage Product of the Year: Pelican

Organizer Product of the Year: Aluminess

Safety Product of the Year: Dragan Systems

Truck Camper of the Year: Harker Outdoors EDC, Harker Outdoors

Off-Road Accessory Product of the Year: STAPLL MTMS Fender Rack

Expedition Product of the Year: 27North

Camper Van of the Year: Geotrek Vans

Camp & Hike

Backpack Product of the Year: Dometic

Hiking Apparel Product of the Year: PreCip Evo Flex Jacket and Pant, Marmot

Hiking Shoe Product of the Year: FieldLite Collection, NORTIV 8

Safety Product of the Year: CLIPTALK, Midland

Stove Product of the Year: Solo Stove

Run & Cycle

Bike Product of the Year: LAND Moto

Bike Wash Product of the Year: Clean Machine Bike Wash, Formula 100

Water

Boat Safety Product of the Year: FlagGuard®

Snow

Apparel Product of the Year: Essential Compressive Leggings, BRANWYN

Snow Product of the Year: PROVUU XR Goggles, Provuu AG

Leadership

Outdoor Company of the Year: Arc'teryx

Outdoor Marketplace of the Year: Backcountry

Outdoor Innovation of the Year: Hypershell

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry's companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit:

Travis GrantOutdoor Innovation Awards...