Telangana Police Step Up Security Measures Ahead Of Bakrid

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Telangana Director General of Police C.V. Anand said on Wednesday that the police department was taking stringent measures to ensure peace, public order and communal harmony during the forthcoming Bakrid festival across the state.

The DGP, along with senior officials from various departments, conducted a video conference with Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts.

The conference was attended by Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Jayesh Ranjan; Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, K. Ilambarthi; and other senior officials.

The DGP said that, as per the decisions taken during the review meetings held at the level of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, police officers had been instructed to strictly prevent illegal transportation and trafficking of cattle during the Bakrid festival scheduled later this month.

The DGP observed that Bakrid was a sensitive festival from a law and order perspective and stressed the need for heightened vigilance in view of the prevailing circumstances to prevent any communal tension or clashes between groups.

Referring to recent incidents of illegal cattle transportation, he stated that the video conference was organised to ensure effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a statement issued by the DGP's office, he directed officers to strictly enforce the provisions of the Cow Slaughter Act, 1977, the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. He warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those violating rules related to cattle transportation.

The DGP informed that 52 inter-state check posts had been established along the borders with Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to a total of 203 check posts across the state to curb illegal cattle smuggling.

He instructed officials to intensify vehicle checks in suspicious areas and maintain special surveillance over cattle fairs likely to be held across the state during the next 15 days.

The DGP further directed that documents such as“Fit for Transport” and“Fit for Slaughter” certificates related to cattle transportation should be thoroughly verified at all check posts and that the checking process should continue uninterrupted until the completion of the festival.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order, the DGP warned that no individual or group should take the law into their own hands.

He advised members of Qureshi associations and cow protection groups not to resort to road blockades or create confrontational situations based on mere suspicion regarding cattle transportation. He made it clear that criminal cases would be registered against violators and rowdy/suspect sheets would also be opened wherever necessary.

The DGP instructed Police Commissioners and district SPs to hold separate coordination meetings with representatives of both groups at the field level and create awareness to avoid misunderstandings and tensions.

The DGP also stressed the need for close coordination among the Police, Municipal Administration, Animal Husbandry and Revenue departments. For effective communication and information sharing, he directed officials to form special WhatsApp groups at the district and field levels.

Further, he advised officials to arrange adequate cattle shelters for seized animals and ensure proper facilities, including fodder and water.

The DGP also instructed officers to maintain strict vigil on social media platforms and warned that individuals posting provocative or misleading content would be identified, summoned to police stations and dealt with as per law.

Recalling incidents and cases reported during previous Bakrid festivals, the DGP directed all officers to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred anywhere in the state this year.