Maruti Suzuki India Crosses 30 Lakh Vehicle Dispatches Through Railways

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday said it has crossed a major milestone by cumulatively dispatching over 30 lakh vehicles through the Indian Railways network, underlining its push towards greener and more sustainable logistics operations.

The company said it has steadily increased the share of rail transport in its overall outbound logistics over the last decade.

Rail-based dispatches accounted for just 5 per cent of total vehicle dispatches in FY2014-15, which has now risen to 26.5 per cent in FY2025-26.

Maruti Suzuki highlighted that the journey from two million to three million cumulative rail dispatches was completed in just 21 months, making it the fastest addition of one million units through railway transportation in the company's history.

Commenting on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi said the milestone marks an important step in the company's green logistics journey.

He noted that rail-based dispatches have increased nearly nine times since 2014 and now contribute more than a quarter of the company's total vehicle movement.

“Maruti Suzuki has committed over Rs 13,720 million towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure,” he added.

He also credited the government's PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for creating an enabling framework for integrated and multimodal logistics that has helped industries shift towards rail-led freight transportation.

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki aims to raise the share of rail-based dispatches to 35 per cent by FY2030-31.

The company also plans to establish an in-plant railway siding at its upcoming Kharkhoda facility, which it said would help lower carbon emissions, reduce fuel consumption and ease road congestion.

Maruti Suzuki said it is currently the first and only passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to operate railway sidings within two of its manufacturing facilities at Hansalpur in Gujarat and Manesar in Haryana.

Both facilities have been developed under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

According to the company, the combined annual dispatch capacity of these two in-plant railway sidings stands at 7.5 lakh vehicles.

The rail network services more than 600 cities through 22 hubs under a hub-and-spoke logistics model.