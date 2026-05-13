England Recall Robinson, Hand Gay, Rew And Baker Maiden Call‐Ups For First Test Against NZ

MENAFN - IANS) London, May 13 (IANS) England have recalled seamer Ollie Robinson after a two‐year absence and named uncapped trio Emilio Gay, James Rew and Sonny Baker in the squad for the first Test against New Zealand, starting at Lord's on June 4.

The match will also mark England's first outing since their dismal Ashes campaign. Robinson, 32, returns as England seek an attack leader following the retirements of Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Chris Woakes. He has 76 wickets from 20 Tests, but was dropped after the 2024 tour of India due to fitness concerns.

Zak Crawley has been left out after a poor Ashes tour, opening the door for Durham's Gay, who previously refused approaches to play from West Indies and Italy, to open alongside Ben Duckett. Rew, meanwhile, has already struck 12 first‐class hundreds but is more likely to be the reserve middle order batter.

Baker, 23, joins the pace group of Robinson, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Matthew Fisher after having a difficult start to his international career. Shoaib Bashir, ignored during the Ashes, is included and will contest for the spinner's slot with leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who could play a home Test for the first time.

England also confirmed Australian Marcus North as their new national selector, replacing Luke Wright. The squad will assemble at Loughborough on May 22 ahead of the Lord's Test. Rehan Ahmed and Jacob Bethell, who are currently playing in IPL 2026, will return to England once their commitments with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are over.

“We've selected a squad that we believe has a really exciting blend of proven international quality, strong county form and players with huge potential to develop at Test level.

“Emilio, James and Sonny have all earned their opportunities through consistent performances and have impressed us not only with their talent, but with the way they've gone about their cricket in high-pressure situations.

“It's also great to welcome back players like Rehan, Matt and Ollie, who all bring different qualities and experience to the group. Competition for places remains incredibly strong and that's exactly where we want to be as a Test team.

“Jofra Archer is unavailable for the first Test. He continues to play in the IPL, and it is about building him up for red-ball cricket after a long six months on the road,” said Rob Key, England Men's Managing Director.

England Test squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue