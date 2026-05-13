ECB Confirms Marcus North's Appointment As Men's National Selector

MENAFN - IANS) London, May 13 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named former Australia batter Marcus North as England Men's National Selector, marking the end of his long-standing stint with Durham County Cricket Club. North arrives at the ECB after nearly eight years at Durham, where he held the role of Director of Cricket following his appointment in 2018. Over time, his responsibilities expanded to include oversight of both the men's and women's professional setups at the county.

As part of his new assignment, the 45-year-old will be involved in selecting squads across the England men's pathway - from the senior national side to the Lions and Young Lions teams. His remit will also include monitoring domestic cricket during the county season, assisting in decisions related to central contracts, and supporting long-term succession planning alongside the ECB's scouting structure.

North will additionally work with the ECB's science and medical departments on matters concerning player fitness, workload balance, and scheduling management.

Originally from Western Australia, North represented Australia in 21 Test matches and two ODIs during his international career. The left-handed batter also built a strong reputation on the county circuit, featuring for six different English counties across his playing days.

During his tenure at Durham, North played a central role in the club's rise both competitively and structurally, helping shape its professional environment while earning recognition across the domestic game.

“We were really pleased with the strength and depth of candidates throughout what was a thorough and rigorous process for the National Selector role. Marcus stood out through his knowledge of the domestic game, his experience across different environments, and the relationships he has built throughout county cricket over a long period of time.

“He has been heavily involved in the county game for many years, both as a player and more recently during eight successful years as Director of Cricket at Durham, where he has earned huge respect across the game. Marcus also brings an international pedigree from his time playing for Australia, and we believe his experience and understanding of the player pathway and high-performance environment will be a real asset to England Men's cricket,” England Men's Managing Director Rob Key said on the appointment.

“I am absolutely delighted to be appointed England Men's National Selector. It is a tremendous honour to be entrusted with a role of such responsibility, and I am excited to contribute to the continued development of the England Men's teams. Having spent the past several years working closely within the county game, I have seen firsthand the strength and depth of talent across the domestic system. I'm looking forward to working closely with the counties in identifying, supporting, and selecting players who can thrive at the international level.

“The opportunity to help shape the future of England Men's teams is one I'm incredibly passionate about. I'm excited to get started working closely with Rob, Brendon, Ben, Harry, and the wider performance team in building squads that can compete consistently and successfully across all formats. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Durham and would like to thank Tim Bostock for handing me the opportunity back in 2018. I will be forever grateful for the support shown by the Board, players, staff, and supporters over the past eight years,” North said.