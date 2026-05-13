Analyst: Bitcoin May Repeat A Prior Move, 77% Odds Of ATH In A Year

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin could be poised for another push to fresh all-time highs within a year if a familiar price pattern holds, according to research from network economist Timothy Peterson. With BTC hovering around $81,000 after rebounding from a February dip below $60,000, the setup echoes past bear-market recoveries, where BTC rebuilt strength from a -50% to -35% drawdown and then surged higher. The signal sits atop a broader valuation discussion: VanEck analyst Matthew Sigel argues that the Buffett indicator implies a path toward a $160,000 price level if market dynamics align, a scenario that would simply bring Bitcoin in line with equities' overall asset pricing.

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Bitcoin's current configuration mirrors a historically favorable window: after falling from -50% to -35% from its all-time high, BTC has often advanced to new peaks within about a year, according to Timothy Peterson's analysis. As of now, Bitcoin trades near $81,000, with the drawdown from its October 2025 high standing at roughly 35% after a dip below $60,000 in February. Past episodes show that similar recoveries culminated in new all-time highs, a pattern reinforced by on-chain analytics and historical price data. Valuation signals, including the Buffett indicator, have been cited by observers as suggesting a longer-term upward re-rating of Bitcoin could materialize, potentially targeting well into the six-figure range.

Pattern repeats as BTC rebounds from bear-market drawdowns

Timothy Peterson laid out a concise framework for interpreting Bitcoin's price action when it rebounds from a large drawdown. In a post on X, he noted:“I looked at every time Bitcoin went from a -50% drawdown to a -35% drawdown (the situation we are in today).” The implication is that when BTC retraces from its deepest losses toward a shallower drawdown, historical precedent favors a resume of bullish momentum that can culminate in a new all-time high within roughly a year.

Bitcoin's recent path has featured a sharp correction that began in earnest during the 2022 bear market, followed by a multi-quarter recovery. In February, BTC briefly dipped below the $60,000 level, deepening its drawdown against the all-time high around $126,200. Since then, the price has rebounded to around $81,000, narrowing the drawdown to about 35% versus that October 2025 peak, according to data from TradingView. The cycle aligns with Peterson's narrative: a shift from the harsher drawdown toward a less severe trough often precedes renewed upside momentum.

Historical precedents and what they imply

To contextualize the current setup, market analytics platform Glassnode provides a longer lens on drawdowns in Bitcoin's price history. Glassnode data illustrate that during the last major drawdown, the market didn't stabilize at a 35% retreat from the prior all-time high until December 2023-roughly two years after the peak. That period of stabilization preceded Bitcoin's next notable price peak in March 2024, underscoring a pattern in which extended bear-market correction can set the stage for a renewed ascent later in the cycle.

The narrative that a measured rebound often follows a deep drawdown aligns with several prior cycles. After the 2022 bear market saw an extreme drop, the subsequent period of consolidation and resilience culminated in a fresh breakout in the following year. While not a guaranteed outcome, the historical sequence-deep drawdown, slower recovery, then new highs-has appeared with sufficient frequency to merit attention from believers in a cyclical, macro-driven recovery.

Valuation signals and the Buffett indicator

Beyond pure price action, a separate line of reasoning centers on valuation. VanEck's Matthew Sigel has argued that Bitcoin appears cheap relative to equities when viewed through the Buffett indicator-the ratio of the total US stock market to GDP. In a post on X, Sigel suggested that if Bitcoin were to regain the level implied by the 35x XBT/XAU cross embedded in that indicator, the price could potentially reach around $160,000. He framed the scenario as a re-pricing mechanism that would bring Bitcoin in line with where equities already stand on a valuation basis.

The Buffett indicator has long been cited as a broad gauge of whether risk assets are over- or under-priced relative to macro fundamentals. In the Bitcoin context, proponents see it as a cross-asset justification for higher prices if the market's risk premium shifts in step with the equity complex. Critics, however, caution that the indicator is a back-tested, broad-strokes tool and should be interpreted within a wider set of catalysts, including adoption trends, on-chain activity, and regulatory developments.

What this means for investors and traders

The convergence of a pattern-based setup and valuation commentary creates a nuanced scene for market participants. On one hand, Peterson's drawdown framework-paired with recent resilience-offers a probabilistic case for upside in the months ahead, especially if Bitcoin can sustain momentum through key liquidity and macro crossroads. On the other hand, the signal is not a guarantee. The broader macro environment remains uncertain, with geopolitical tensions, regulatory scrutiny, and shifting risk appetites continuing to shape crypto markets.

Traders may watch several factors closely. On-chain indicators that track capitalization cycles and exchange flows could reveal whether new supply is entering the market in a way that sustains a rally. Additionally, any shifts in macro policy or inflation expectations could influence the pace at which risk assets reprice, including Bitcoin. While the Buffett-indicator perspective adds an intriguing long-term valuation narrative, it should be weighed alongside price action, market sentiment, and the evolving regulatory backdrop that continues to influence institutional participation in crypto markets.

In this context, the next few months could prove pivotal. If the historical tendency of a post-drawdown rally holds, BTC might test fresh highs within the year. If, however, macro risks intensify or demand falters, the path could diverge from the prior cycles. What remains certain is that investors will be watching both the price drivers and the broader narrative around Bitcoin's role in portfolios as a non-sovereign store of value and a networked medium of exchange in an increasingly digitized financial landscape.

As the market navigates these crosscurrents, observers will likely weigh both the momentum signals from previous cycles and the evolving macro framework that could either validate or challenge the notion of a swift transition to new all-time highs.

Keep an eye on evolving data points and market commentary in the coming weeks, including on-chain metrics, global macro guidance, and any shifts in institutional commentary on Bitcoin's long-run role in diversified portfolios.

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